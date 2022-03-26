Scottish seed potato exports to Russia halted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Scottish seed potato exports to Russia halted

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 7:52 pm
Some lorry shipments of potatoes left earlier this week (Nick Ansell/PA)
Exports of Scottish seed potatoes to Russia have been halted after ministers called on businesses to disinvest from the country.

The food and drinks giant Pepsi was due to export 2,000 tonnes of Scottish seed potatoes to Russia in a deal with the Aberdeen-based Saltire Seed.

A few lorries left Scottish farms earlier this week, but all further shipments have been discontinued after discussions with the farmers involved.

PepsiCo said it would ensure no Scottish farmer would be left out of pocket as a result of the cancellation.

McDonaldâ€™s UK moving to 100% British potatoes
PepsiCo said farmers would not lose out (Dan Lynch/PA)

A PepsiCo spokesperson said: “We have discussed the matter with our Scottish farmers and have made the decision to discontinue further shipments.

“Our motivation has always been to support our farmers and avoid damaging future food production.”

The issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament earlier this week by Conservative MSP Sue Webber.

Responding to her question, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish Government did not approve individual export deals, but was required to carry out inspections.

She said: “We’ve led calls for businesses to disinvest from Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

“We’ve communicated that very clearly to the seed potato suppliers concerned.

“The Scottish Government and its economic agencies will use all of its economic powers not to support trade and investment activity within Russia.”

