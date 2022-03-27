Education Secretary vows ‘tougher guidelines’ after Child Q’s strip-searching

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Education Secretary vows ‘tougher guidelines’ after Child Q’s strip-searching

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 11:04 am
Nadhim Zahawi (Aaron Chown/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Much tougher guidelines” will be introduced in response to the “hugely distressing” strip-searching of the black schoolgirl referred to as Child Q, the Education Secretary has vowed.

Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday he will set out a new policy “very soon” in response to the “appalling” incident after the 15-year-old was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis at her east London school.

Protests and condemnation erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched by female Metropolitan Police officers in 2020 without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.

A Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, conducted by City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP), concluded the strip-search was unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”.

Mr Zahawi told the BBC’s Sunday Morning show: “It’s appalling, what happened. I’m reviewing what our guidelines, our policies, are on this. No child should have been exposed to that sort of trauma.

“The parents weren’t even contacted, which I find hugely distressing, which is why I’ve asked my team to review the policy on this, and I will be saying more about this very soon.”

He did not say whether he thought racism was a factor, adding: “I don’t know because I don’t know what drove those police officers.

“You don’t have to have a child to be shocked that a child is allowed to be strip-searched in an environment which is meant to be a protective environment – school is a protective environment for children – hence why I have asked my team to make sure that we review the policies, and I will be saying more, but I will certainly be looking at putting out much tougher guidelines on this.”

Earlier, Nimco Ali, chief executive of the Five Foundation and an adviser on violence against women and girls to the Home Office, said the Child Q case “should be something we shouldn’t be able to tolerate in this country”.

Asked about the safeguarding report’s conclusion that racism was a factor, Ms Ali told Sky News: “This country is one of the most tolerant countries in Europe but is there more for us to do? Yes, there is.”

She added that Covid had brought out more racism, adding: “I’ve kind of experienced that in the last two years – that really horrific experience of racism, which I never thought that the UK could be capable of.

“Ultimately, we have to talk about the Metropolitan Police and institutional racism.”

Her comments come after Metropolitan Police data showed an average of five children are strip-searched every day by officers in London, which prompted fresh anger after the Child Q case.

The figures, first reported by LBC, show that out of 5,279 children searched after an arrest in the past three years, 3,939 – around 75% – were from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The data did not cover children who were not arrested but still strip-searched – like Child Q – so the number is likely to be even higher.

Weyman Bennett of the Stand Up to Racism campaign group called for “urgent change” in light of the “shocking” data.

He told the PA news agency: “You judge a society on how it treats its children.

“These figures are shocking and expose institutional racism in the Met Police.”

Mr Bennett said it is “shocking” that “these things are still going ahead” more than two decades after the report into the death of Stephen Lawrence was published.

He said: “We need urgent change to deliver a police force that works in the 21st century.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police defended its policy, known as More Thorough Search where Intimate Parts are exposed (MTIP).

A spokesperson said: “Every search must be lawful, proportionate and necessary and carried out with respect, dignity and empathy.

“While some may question whether any child should be subject to an MTIP or strip-search, there are occasions when it is very necessary to prevent harm to children who may be exploited by gangs, county lines and drug dealers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal