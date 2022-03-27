Separate vaccine advice body could lead to better decisions – Devi Sridhar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Separate vaccine advice body could lead to better decisions – Devi Sridhar

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 4:26 pm
Prof Devi Sridhar is publishing a book on the pandemic (University of Edinburgh)
Prof Devi Sridhar is publishing a book on the pandemic (University of Edinburgh)

A separate advisory body for Scotland could have led to children being vaccinated against Covid-19 earlier, public health expert Professor Devi Sridhar has said.

Prof Sridhar said she was “frustrated” by the delay from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise vaccination for 12 to 15-year-olds.

The Edinburgh University academic said the UK-wide committee did not feel the same urgency as experts in Scotland did last summer due to the difference in school term times.

She suggested a separate Scottish version of the JCVI could make better decisions in future.

Prof Sridhar spoke to Scotland on Sunday ahead of the launch of her new book, titled Preventable: How A Pandemic Changed The World & How To Stop The Next One.

Coronavirus – Sun Mar 27, 2022
The JCVI issued advice in September last year (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “Science is a reserved issue, and JCVI, the committee that decides on this, is based out of London. It’s a UK-wide committee, and you can’t really overrule it.”

She said that while devolved governments could have begun vaccinating children earlier, they did not have enough expert advice to allow them to do so.

Prof Sridhar added: “I think what you would have had to have is a Scottish version of JCVI, which would have allowed them to advise ministers to vaccinate.”

The JCVI issued its updated advice for 12 to 15-year-olds in September. 

Prof Sridhar continued: “You need structures that understand the local context, whether it’s the local hospitals, the local NHS, the local school systems, and those responsive to it.

“It could be a Scottish JCVI or it could be more Scottish experts on JCVI, so they understand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal