Island used for WW2 anthrax tests hit by wildfire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An uninhabited island which was used for anthrax experiments in the Second World War has been hit by a wildfire, prompting the Ministry of Defence to issue a reminder that it was decontaminated in 1987.

Photos shared on social media showed the 196-hectare Gruinard Island engulfed in flames on Saturday night, with a large plume of smoke rising from the blaze.

The island is off the west coast between Gairloch and Ullapool.

It was sold in 1990 after scientists from the MoD’s Porton Down facility carried out a decontamination process.

Those that visit regularly Gruinard Island (Anthrax Island) will be a familiar sight but it’s never looked like this before! Muirburn or Arson? We don’t know yet, but sad and destructive for the wildlife either way! @BBCNews @BBCNewsScotland #fire #anthraxisland #gruinardisland pic.twitter.com/qeUtjHR4Ch — Gairloch Marine Wildlife (@GairlochMarine) March 27, 2022

Following the fire, a spokesman for the MoD said: “Gruinard Island was decontaminated and deemed safe in 1987.

“As part of the sale of the island in 1990 the MoD agreed to undertake further work, if necessary, within 150 years of its sale.”

Porton Down scientists decontaminated the island (PA Archive)

The Gairloch Marine Wildlife Centre tweeted: “Those that visit regularly Gruinard Island (Anthrax Island) will be a familiar sight but it’s never looked like this before! Muirburn or Arson?

“We don’t know yet, but sad and destructive for the wildlife either way!”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the island did not fall under its remit as it is uninhabited.

However the fire service had earlier warned of an increased risk of wildfires in Scotland over the weekend and the following days.