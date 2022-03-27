Industry body says offshore fields can support 40% of UK’s gas consumption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Industry body says offshore fields can support 40% of UK’s gas consumption

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:03 am
The UK’s offshore oil industry has published a report (Andy Buchanan/PA)
The UK’s offshore oil industry has published a report (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The UK’s offshore fields can support around 40% of the country’s gas consumption and two-thirds of its oil consumption over the next two years, the industry body has said.

Offshore Energies UK, until recently known as Oil and Gas UK, has published its approach to delivering what it calls “secure clean energy” now and in the future.

It follows the UK’s commitment to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year in response to the war in Ukraine.

Along with other European countries, the UK is also considering plans to wean itself off Russian gas imports.

Oil rigs in Cromarty Firth
The industry called for rapid decisions from government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Russian imports account for around 10% of UK oil and petroleum product needs and 4% of UK gas supply.

Offshore Energies UK said it was a “responsible and reliable energy partner” but called for rapid decisions on the recovery of hydrocarbon assets.

It said it would continue to reduce its carbon footprint as set out in the North Sea Transition Deal.

The report said: “With sustained and visible government and regulatory support, industry can contribute around 40% of UK gas consumption and the equivalent of more than two-thirds of oil consumption throughout the next two years.”

It also calls for the specification of gas to be widened to increase quantities that can be delivered to the system from existing production.

Offshore Energies UK  chief executive Deirdre Michie said: “We look to events taking place in Ukraine with horror.

“Many energy producer companies have withdrawn from Russia, and we recognise the UK Government’s commitment to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

“For over 50 years, the UK offshore energy industry has helped meet the UK’s power and fuel needs with domestically produced oil and gas, and the industry is committed to being a reliable and responsible energy partner.

“The changing context does not change the facts, and we continue to accelerate both the decarbonisation of our sector and the solutions required to decarbonise the UK economy.

“Today we outline our plan underpinning the delivery of secure clean energy for the UK today, tomorrow and in future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal