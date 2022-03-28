Labour MP Dawn Butler taking time off to recover from breast cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Labour MP Dawn Butler taking time off to recover from breast cancer

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 8:52 am
Dawn Butler during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dawn Butler during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former minister Dawn Butler said she thought she was going to die after being diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram.

The 52-year-old Labour MP said the cancer was caught early and she expects to make a full recovery.

“A mammogram saved my life,” she said. “Without a mammogram, my cancer wouldn’t have been discovered.”

Ms Butler said her initial reaction after being given her diagnosis was a fear that she was about to die.

“The first thing I thought was ‘I’m dying’… I’ve probably got 24 hours to live,” she told the BBC.

In a statement, the Brent Central MP said the breast cancer cells had been discovered at a very early stage so it is something she will “get through and over”. However, she needs to take time off to recover fully.

General Election 2019
Dawn Butler said the breast cancer cells had been discovered at a very early stage so it is something she will ‘get through and over’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The MP went on: “Everything stood still as it does when you hear the dreaded C-word – it is a shock but an early diagnosis means that it is something that I will get through and over. The NHS has caught my cancer early, the operation was a complete success and I will make a full recovery.

“However, I now have to take time off work for my recovery. Everyone who knows me knows that I am a workaholic and I love what I do – but unless I listen to medical advice and recover well, I will not be able to give my best.

“I would like to thank Parliament, the Labour Party, local members and my team for their support throughout.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party will be supporting Ms Butler following the diagnosis.

He tweeted: “Dawn, your bravery, strength and determination shine through.

“I am sorry you’re going through this, but know that I, and the whole party, are behind you.”

Ms Butler concluded her statement by thanking the NHS and its “amazing workers”.

While receiving treatment at the Royal London Hospital she said she had seen “first-hand how the NHS is under enormous pressure”.

She added: “The Royal London seemed full, people were waiting on chairs in A&E for beds, the staff were exhausted in the NHS and many were suffering from PTSD.

“Covid-19 has taken a lot out of them.

“So many people have missed appointments (many through no fault of their own), results are delayed and operations postponed.

“If we are to show our appreciation for the amazing NHS workers and rebuild our health service then we need to properly invest in the NHS, both structurally and in the very people who keep it functioning.”

