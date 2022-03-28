Fourth priority needed in Scottish Government’s spending plans, say councils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fourth priority needed in Scottish Government’s spending plans, say councils

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 3:02 pm
The Scottish Government is devising long term spending plans (Jane Barlow/PA)
A fourth priority should be included in the Scottish Government’s long term resource spending plans, a local authority body has said.

In December, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a multi-year resource spending review for the first time in more than a decade.

The review will set out spending plans on three priorities over the rest of this parliamentary term.

Spending should help the Scottish Government meet child poverty targets, address climate change and “secure a stronger, fairer, greener economy”, a framework for the review said.

But Cosla, the representative body for Scotland’s local authorities, pushed for a fourth priority to be included that would help people “live well locally”.

Adding a fourth focus, the body said, would help to meet the other three.

“Cosla’s view is that, to realise our vision, a fourth priority is necessary in order to “create the conditions for our citizens, businesses and third sector to thrive”, the body said in its response to a consultation on the review.

“Our proposal is that a fourth priority – ‘to ensure that everyone can live well locally’ – is introduced and used when assessing resource spending plans.

“Without a priority that is focused on the communities in which children grow up, in which local action on climate change, and in which businesses can thrive, public spending will continue to paper over the cracks.

“Without a focus on creating vibrant and supportive communities, our public services will continue to plough money into addressing complex and resource intensive problems that most certainly mean poorer outcomes for individuals.”

Recent policy decisions at Scottish Government level, such as the move to 1,140 of free childcare, has seen spending increase in certain areas “at the expense of others”.

“This erosion of councils’ core funding results in a reducing ability to invest in preventative work, taking us further away from key priorities such as tackling child poverty,” the submission added.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We welcome Cosla’s response to the resource spending review consultation and will closely study the detail, whilst continuing to engage directly with Cosla throughout the process.”

