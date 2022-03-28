Auction of Banksy piece raises £81,000 for children’s hospital in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Auction of Banksy piece raises £81,000 for children’s hospital in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 2:37 pm
The Banksy artwork CND Soldiers (MyArtBroker/PA)
The Banksy artwork CND Soldiers (MyArtBroker/PA)

The sale of a piece by Bristol-based street artist Banksy has raised £81,000 for a children’s hospital in Ukraine.

An anonymous donor auctioned the 2005 work CND Soldiers, which depicts two soldiers graffitiing the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament on a wall.

It was sold via website MyArtBroker.com, which was initially only accepting bids in excess of £20,000.

The starting point was later doubled to £40,000 after a rush of interest.

The site, which is not charging commission on the sale, said on Monday the bidding had closed at £81,000.

All the money raised will be sent to the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

It is the largest children’s hospital in the country and has been continuing to provide treatment as the war continues into its second month.

As well as treating critically ill children, Ohmatdyt is admitting people of all ages injured in Russian attacks.

In a statement on its website, MyArtBroker’s managing director Charlotte Stewart said: “An incredibly generous client offered to sell their ever-relevant CND Soldiers print by Banksy.

“With starting bids of £20,000, the highest bid has far exceeded our expectations at £81,000.”

She continued: “Such extraordinary generosity from our seller, could not have been better reciprocated by the winning bidder, whose donation of £81,000 will make an enormous difference to the lives of staff, children and their families in the weeks ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal