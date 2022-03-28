Sturgeon ‘very regretful’ over ferries scandal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s First Minister has said she is “very regretful” over the delays and overspends to two ferries at a Government-owned shipyard.

A further delay was announced in the delivery of the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 last week, with a report from Audit Scotland claiming the cost could run to two-and-a-half times the original £97 million price tag.

While the delays were initially announced in 2019, after the Scottish Government took the Ferguson Marine shipyard into public ownership when it collapsed into administration, the focus has shifted to the decision to approve the contract for the two vessels against the warnings of the publicly=owned ferry procurer.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke while visiting vaccine manufacturer Valneva on Monday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) expressed concern that the yard could not offer a full refund guarantee and recommended the procurement process be restarted, but the contract was awarded anyway.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m obviously very regretful for the fact that the ferries have been so delayed and there have been so many cost overruns, but, as the Audit Scotland report says, that is not necessarily the same thing as saying the contract should never have been awarded.

“The fulfilment of the contract went badly wrong – these things are not necessarily the same thing.

“There are lots of lessons to learn here, but it’s also important we learn the right lessons and apply that learning for the future.”

The First Minister has repeatedly said in the past week that the “buck” stops with her, with various ministers stressing that the Government takes “collective responsibility” over decisions.

Asked if she gave the final go-ahead for the contract to be signed, Ms Sturgeon said: “I didn’t say don’t go ahead.

“That isn’t to say that I was the minister taking the actual decision, but I am responsible for all of the decisions.”

Accusations also arose over the weekend that the contract was signed so it could be announced at the SNP conference in 2015.

Jim McColl, the former boss of the Ferguson Marine shipyard which was awarded the ferry contract, told the Sunday Times the decision was made for “for political purposes” and “everything was about the optics and timing the announcements for political gain”.

Mr McColl, a former adviser to the Scottish Government and fervent supporter of Scottish independence in the 2014 referendum, said the decision to overrule concerns from the Government-owned ferry procurer Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) was made by former finance secretary Derek Mackay and the First Minister.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who last week announced a further delay and increased cost for the two ferries, said: “I fundamentally disagree with that.

“If we’re serious about learning the lessons of this whole situation, we (should) base that analysis on facts – on the independent Audit Scotland report – and not the opinion of someone who has a vested interest in a Sunday newspaper.”

When asked, she did not expand on what “vested interest” Mr McColl may have.

Ms Sturgeon also said it was “flatly not the case” that the contract had been rushed through because of the party’s conference.

“The procurement of the ferries, the awarding of that contract, was done in line with normal procurement processes, with proper due diligence,” she told LBC during a visit to the Valneva vaccine plant in Livingston.

“Of course, Jim McColl signed that contract and it was his company that then became responsible for constructing the vessels.”

Ms Forbes went on to say the “timetable does not stack up”.

She said: “Ferguson was publicly announced as the preferred bidder in August 2015.

“I think the conference you’re referring to was some time in October. The election wasn’t until the following May and this whole process was months, if not years, in the making.”

Jim McColl told the Sunday Times it could cost up to £400m to produce the two ferries (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Forbes also addressed the former Ferguson Marine owner’s assertion that the cost for the two ferries could top £400 million.

“Jim McColl may say a lot of things,” she said. “I prefer to base my analysis and my forecast on the facts.

“The latest updated cost forecast is up to £206 million. That takes into account a number of things. It takes into account new warranties, it takes into account the latest schedule, and it takes into account the cabling issue that I’ve already referred to.

“I have no idea what he has based that on, at all.”