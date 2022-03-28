Met expected to issue first tranche of partygate fines ‘imminently’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Met expected to issue first tranche of partygate fines ‘imminently’

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 9:25 pm
A policeman in Downing Street, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Police investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office will soon issue an initial tranche of fines, according to reports.

The Guardian said it understands the fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be issued “imminently”, although a Government source told the PA news agency it would not be on Monday night.

The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended.

Last week it emerged that detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office had begun interviewing key witnesses.

The Met said at that time more than 100 questionnaires had so far been sent out to people at the reported gatherings.

There was no official update from Downing Street or the Cabinet Office on Monday evening.

ITV’s Anushka Asthana said she had been told the first wave of fines could include “around 20 names”.

The Met said: “We’re not giving a running commentary and I would refer you to our statement from March 21 which is still on our website.”

That statement revealed partygate detectives had started to interview people as witnesses as part of their enquiries, and said: “As yet, we have not made any referrals to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for the issuing of Fixed Penalty Notices.”

On Monday evening PA asked the Met if, as the Guardian first reported, the force had now made any referrals, to which it responded that it was not going beyond the existing statement “at this time”.

