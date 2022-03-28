UK should ‘urgently’ repair EU relations to bolster security – think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK should ‘urgently’ repair EU relations to bolster security – think tank

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 12:03 am
The UK flag and the EU flag (Jane Barlow/PA)
The UK flag and the EU flag (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK should “urgently” repair its relationship with the EU to help guarantee Europe’s security in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, new analysis suggests.

In a preliminary verdict on whether the Government has so far met its vision for “Global Britain”, the Chatham House think tank found the UK has made clear contributions to its objectives of supporting liberal values and security on the world stage.

However Britain’s record has been “mixed” when it comes to building resilience to global challenges, it said, with “inconsistent policy action” on certain issues leading to “damaging accusations of hypocrisy”.

Chatham House looked at the UK’s progress against its “Global Britain” ambitions a year since the publication of the Government’s Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy.

It found the UK has been “proactive” in responding to pressing foreign policy issues such as the crisis in Ukraine, but has also faced criticism for its own “actions and inconsistencies” – including “allowing London to be a haven for kleptocratic money which has seeped through into politics”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Chatham House said the UK has been ‘proactive’ in responding to pressing foreign policy issues such as the crisis in Ukraine (Aaron Chown/PA)

The conflict in Ukraine has “served as a timely reminder that the UK’s global ambitions depend as much on having a secure base at home as on its positioning abroad”, it added, calling on the Government to “urgently repair its relationship with the EU to help guarantee European security going forward”.

Chatham House said the UK “offered far more mixed messages about its commitment to global resilience than it did on the topic of international security in 2021”.

“The Government’s record in meeting its commitments to build global resilience has been mixed,” the report said.

“Its Cop26 presidency supported important progress towards the Paris Agreement goals.

“But, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the UK failed to muster a meaningful G7 response to global vaccine distribution; and severe and sudden cuts to UK foreign aid undermined the Integrated Review’s commitments in areas such as supporting development in sub-Saharan Africa and the promotion of girls’ education.”

The think tank claimed the way in which cuts to the UK’s overseas aid budget were implemented “revealed a callous side to Britain” – which has been “further amplified by its approach to refugee applications”, both from Ukraine and elsewhere.

Robin Niblett, director of Chatham House, said: “As a newly minted solo power that is still reintroducing itself on the world stage, justifiable accusations of double standards and evidence of hypocrisy will be deeply damaging.

“There will be no more precious asset in the future for Britain’s influence in the world than a reputation for consistency.”

He added: “If the UK wants to meet its priorities, and demonstrate its credibility on the world stage, it will need to strengthen its commitments to global resilience – above all to invest in the green transition, tackle the many challenges to global public health, and support equitable development, free of the scourge of global corruption.

“This will allow the UK to continue acting as a broker on its new global journey.”

The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

