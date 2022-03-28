Patients will suffer without right number of doctors and nurses – NHS leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Patients will suffer without right number of doctors and nurses – NHS leaders

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 12:05 am
The Government faces a fresh push to amend its Health and Care Bill (Chris Ison/PA)
The Government faces a fresh push to amend its Health and Care Bill (Chris Ison/PA)

Patients will suffer due to shortfalls in the number of NHS doctors and nurses, health leaders have warned.

The NHS is “flying blind” over future staffing needs and a lack of planning will mean that waiting times will increase and standards of care will slip, leading medics have said.

A new poll of NHS leaders in England found that 98% believe staff shortages will slow down the speed at which the health service can treat the 6.1 million people waiting for hospital care.

And 97% of NHS trust leaders believe that current workforce shortages are having a “serious and detrimental” impact on services.

The new survey of 236 NHS leaders, conducted by the NHS Providers organisation, found that the majority were concerned that waiting times and standards of care would slip without proper plans for future staffing needs.

It comes as the Government faces a fresh push to amend its Health and Care Bill to include a legal requirement for the health and social care sector to have an independent workforce assessment so it can prepare for future staffing needs.

More than 100 health organisations, including Royal Colleges and health charities, wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to pass the amendment.

The letter, seen by the PA news agency, says: “Recovery of our health and care services will be fatally undermined without a comprehensive workforce strategy that addresses endemic staff shortages by projecting future demand and supply.”

The group, led by the Royal College of Physicians, says the current approach of future workforce planning has “not worked”, adding: “The Bill now provides a mechanism for attaining clarity about the number of doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and social care staff we need now and into the future.

“Without it, we will continue to fly blind on NHS and social care staffing.

“Recovery of our health and care services will be fatally undermined without a comprehensive workforce strategy that addresses endemic staff shortages by projecting future demand and supply.”

Meanwhile, the NHS Providers poll highlighted particular concerns about shortages of nurses and midwives.

Some trust leaders expressed concerns that a lack of maternity staff could mean that they will not be able to live up to standards set out in the Ockenden report into baby deaths, which is due to be published later this week.

And current shortfalls of radiographers are preventing progress in creating diagnostic hubs – a key aspect pf the NHS’ future plans and its ability to tackle the record waiting list.

Low pay for health support workers and admin staff mean many of these workers are turning to the retail and hospitality sectors, trust leaders said.

It comes after Unison said that supermarkets, coffee shops and logistics firms are among those promoting wages higher than the lowest hourly rates in the NHS, which is drawing 999 call handlers, healthcare assistants, medical secretaries and cleaners away from work in the health service.

NHS Providers deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery, said: “NHS trusts and their overstretched staff are working incredibly hard to cut waiting times against a backdrop of worryingly high numbers of Covid-19 cases in hospitals, but they’re doing this with one hand tied behind their backs.

“Our survey makes clear the grave consequences of staffing gaps for quality of care, patient safety and staff morale.

“We need the Government to commit to publishing regular assessments of how many health and social care staff are needed to keep pace with projected demand over the next five, ten and 20 years.

“The Government must set out how it plans to tackle 110,000 NHS staff vacancies and make workloads sustainable. A long-term plan for a resilient workforce is vital.”

The Royal College of Psychiatrists also backed the amendment, saying that a chronic shortage of specialist mental health doctors has led to many patients waiting for too long for their care.

