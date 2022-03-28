Ambulance service recruitment hits new highs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ambulance service recruitment hits new highs

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 12:17 am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf welcomed the new figures (Jane Barlow/PA)

Recruitment for the Scottish Ambulance Service hit its highest level in the past year, new figures show.

The ambulance service has faced serious pressure in the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the military called in to help.

As a result, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf increased funding for the service, which allowed for more staff to be hired.

In the past financial year, the service said, some 540 frontline staff were taken on, the highest number in a single year.

The figure includes 414 technicians, 83 paramedics – including 58 newly qualified paramedics – along with 23 advanced practitioners and 20 ambulance care assistants.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS and staff have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to meet the unprecedented pressure,” Mr Yousaf said.

“This record recruitment is a demonstration of the action we are taking to help our health service at its time of critical need. They will be vital in enhancing the service already provided by dedicated staff.

“The Scottish Government is fully committed to ensuring the Scottish Ambulance Service has the resources and skilled staff in place to continue to deliver a high quality emergency health service.”

In the past year, the service also provided additional ambulances in five regions; Edinburgh and Lothian, Greater Glasgow, Tayside, Grampian and Clyde. A further seven satellite stations were also established across the country.

Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said: “The last 12 months have been the busiest ever in terms of recruitment for the service and this is great news for the people of Scotland.

“With the increased demand for our services, it’s vital we introduce extra resources and staffing. This will ensure we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland.

“These new staff will complement our existing staff who have done an incredible job before and throughout the pandemic.”

