Ambulance service recruitment hits new highs

Recruitment for the Scottish Ambulance Service hit its highest level in the past year, new figures show.

The ambulance service has faced serious pressure in the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the military called in to help.

As a result, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf increased funding for the service, which allowed for more staff to be hired.

In the past financial year, the service said, some 540 frontline staff were taken on, the highest number in a single year.

The figure includes 414 technicians, 83 paramedics – including 58 newly qualified paramedics – along with 23 advanced practitioners and 20 ambulance care assistants.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS and staff have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to meet the unprecedented pressure,” Mr Yousaf said.

“This record recruitment is a demonstration of the action we are taking to help our health service at its time of critical need. They will be vital in enhancing the service already provided by dedicated staff.

“The Scottish Government is fully committed to ensuring the Scottish Ambulance Service has the resources and skilled staff in place to continue to deliver a high quality emergency health service.”

In the past year, the service also provided additional ambulances in five regions; Edinburgh and Lothian, Greater Glasgow, Tayside, Grampian and Clyde. A further seven satellite stations were also established across the country.

Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said: “The last 12 months have been the busiest ever in terms of recruitment for the service and this is great news for the people of Scotland.

“With the increased demand for our services, it’s vital we introduce extra resources and staffing. This will ensure we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland.

“These new staff will complement our existing staff who have done an incredible job before and throughout the pandemic.”