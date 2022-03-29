Partygate saga ‘should not have happened’ – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Partygate saga ‘should not have happened’ – minister

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 8:19 am
Reports suggest the first fixed penalty notices will be issued imminently (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A Government minister has said alleged Covid restriction-busting parties held across Downing Street and Whitehall “shouldn’t have happened” amid reports Westminster is braced for the first wave of fines in the so-called partygate saga.

The Guardian reported overnight that the first fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be issued imminently following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police into 12 events, including as many as six Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended.

Detectives investigating alleged gatherings revealed last week they had begun interviewing key witnesses.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference at Downing Street in London (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

It follows the issuing of more than 100 questionnaires over the alleged offences

The Guardian reported the Met could issue around 20 fines as early as Tuesday but education minister Will Quince said it would be “inappropriate” to comment, although he added on LBC that the “police investigation looks like it may be concluding relatively soon”.

He told Sky News: “I entirely understand why you asked that question. I understand the huge public interest.

“I completely understand the considerable upset caused, the events that took place shouldn’t have happened.

“But I hope you’ll understand that both as an education minister but more importantly, as there’s ongoing live Metropolitan Police investigation, it’s just not appropriate that I comment.”

He said questions over whether the Prime Minister should resign if fined were “hypothetical” but also said Boris Johnson had committed to publish the full report by senior official Sue Gray into the scandal “as soon as the Metropolitan Police have concluded their investigation”.

He added: “Looking at the moment over in Ukraine, and even worse over in Russia, I think it’s a brilliant thing that we have a free press in this country that is able to ask these kinds of questions.”

Speaking on LBC he said he did think it was a “serious issue” and said: “You’ll have noticed there have been considerable changes at Downing Street.”

The Times reported that it was not thought Mr Johnson would be among those receiving fines on Tuesday.

The Met said it would not provide a “running commentary”.

The gatherings under investigation include a “bring your own booze” event, details of which were emailed to staff at No 10 by the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds in May 2020, and a surprise get-together for Mr Johnson’s birthday in June 2020.

Mr Johnson previously admitted he was at the former for 25 minutes – claiming he believed it was a work event – while Downing Street said staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room to mark the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday.

In January, civil servant Ms Gray published a report into the saga, which said there were “failures of leadership and judgment” in parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

