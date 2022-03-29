Superyacht owned by Russian businessman detained in London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £38 million superyacht has been detained in London as part of sanctions against Russia, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

UK officials boarded Phi – owned by a Russian businessman – in Canary Wharf, east London, on Tuesday.

The vessel is the first to be detained in the UK under sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine.

Phi – named after the mathematical concept – made her maiden voyage last year after being built in the Netherlands.

She is bright blue and features what is described as an “infinite wine cellar” and a freshwater swimming pool.

At 58.5 metres long, she is twice as long as the other boats docked around her in Canary Wharf.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the yacht would not be moving (James Manning/PA)

Mr Shapps told the PA news agency the ship was in London for a “refit” but “won’t be going anywhere”.

He said: “It’s just another indication that we will not stand by whilst Putin’s cronies are allowed to sail around the world in these kinds of yachts and people in Ukraine are suffering.

“When you see what he’s doing to Ukraine, when you see what he’s doing to people’s lives, it can’t be right to have a yacht like this here in London, able to just sail away, and that is why we’ve impounded it and denied its ability to go anywhere right now.”

The superyacht is the first to be detained in the UK under sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine (James Manning/PA)

The vessel’s horn was sounded twice while the Cabinet minister was being interviewed.

Someone thought to be a member of crew stuck a paper sign reading “P&O JUSTICE FOR THE 800” to the side of the boat.

This comes after P&O Ferries sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it worked with the National Crime Agency and the Border Force Maritime Investigation Bureau to identify and detain Phi.

The superyacht contains a swimming pool (James Manning/PA)

It refused to reveal the name of her owner, stating that he is “a Russian businessman”.

The department described Phi’s ownership as “deliberately well hidden”.

She is registered to a company based in the Caribbean dual-island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and carries a Maltese flag.

The DfT said it is “looking at a number of other vessels” and hopes its “strong stance sends an example to international partners”.