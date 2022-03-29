Johnson has ‘no authority’ on Covid after partygate fines, say bereaved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Johnson has ‘no authority’ on Covid after partygate fines, say bereaved

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 3:41 pm
(Kathryn de Prudhoe/PA)
(Kathryn de Prudhoe/PA)

A woman whose father died with coronavirus has said the Prime Minister has “no authority” on the subject of Covid after it was announced the first 20 fines will be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that investigators will begin to refer the notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which would be responsible for issuing the penalties.

Kathryn de Prudhoe’s father Tony Clay died with Covid in April 2020.

Ms De Prudhoe, 47, told the PA news agency that Boris Johnson “simply must resign” and questioned his authority to lead the country out of the pandemic.

“His reputation on the national and global stage is already in tatters, and now Covid cases and hospitalisations are once again rising rapidly he has no authority to ask anyone to do the right things to get the situation back under control,” she said.

“His ‘living with Covid’ plan is reckless and failing but his desire to save his own skin means he’s willing to let more people become seriously ill and die.

“This isn’t leadership, it’s self-preservation at all costs.”

Kathryn de Prudhoe, from Leeds, who lost her father Tony Clay to Covid in April 2020
Kathryn de Prudhoe (Kathryn de Prudhoe/PA)

Ms De Prudhoe, a psychotherapist from Leeds, previously told PA her father was “a really fit, physically active man”, adding that his death was “a really devastating shock”.

The Met is investigating at least 12 events, including six the Prime Minister is thought to have attended, and Downing Street has said it will confirm if he is handed a fixed penalty notice (FPN).

No 10 has insisted Mr Johnson did not mislead MPs when he told them no lockdown rules had been broken in Downing Street, despite the Met concluding the law was breached.

Safiah Ngah’s father Zahari Ngah, 68, died with coronavirus in February 2021.

Ms Ngah, 29, from Islington, north London, told PA there was “a real discrepancy” between the way the public and the Government viewed the pandemic.

“It’s frustrating and quite painful to see all of this stuff in the news about how little the Government was taking the pandemic seriously,” she said.

“There’s just very little respect for real people in this country from the people that have the power.

“I think there’s a real discrepancy between the way that the public viewed the pandemic and the way that the Government viewed it, and it really feels like they were just taking it as a bit of a joke.”

Relatives of victims respond to Cummings apology
Zahari Ngah (left), 68, with his daughter Safiah (second right), wife Barbara (second left) and son Rory (right) (Safiah Ngah/PA)

Ms Ngah, a member of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said “the buck stops with Boris Johnson”.

She added “we gave up so much” during the pandemic, and gave her father’s funeral as an example.

“When we went to my dad’s funeral we had five people there,” she said.

“His grave looks like a war grave – it’s a mound of earth with a piece of wood sticking out with co-ordinates on it. And his name, handwritten.

“These small, or seemingly small, news stories about the Government disobeying rules – it makes all of that seem a lot more raw.”

