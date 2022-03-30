Full list of council tax levels in 2022/23 for local authorities in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Full list of council tax levels in 2022/23 for local authorities in England

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 12:41 pm
The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2022/23 is £1,966, up £67 or 3.5% on the previous year (Joe Giddens/PA)

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2022/23 is £1,966, up £67 or 3.5% on the previous year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

This includes adult social care and parish precepts, but does not take into account the £150 council tax rebate that will be provided to households in Bands A to D by the Government to help with rising energy prices.

The average 3.5% rise for Band D properties in 2022/23 is below the 4.4% rise in 2021/22 and is also the lowest year-on-year increase since 2016/17.

A full list of council tax levels for each local authority in England has also been published by the Government.

It shows that the average council tax for a Band D property, including parish precepts where appropriate, has fallen year on year in four local authorities – Mansfield, Selby, South Ribble and Wandsworth. When parish precepts are excluded, Band D council tax has fallen in two local authorities – Broadland and Wandsworth.

Here is the list in full. It is ranked from highest to lowest and reads, from left to right: name of local authority, type of local authority, average Band D council tax for 2022/23 including adult social care and parish precepts where appropriate, percentage change on 2021/22.

Northumberland (Unitary authority) £1,988 4.01%
Gateshead (Metropolitan) £1,972 2.99%
Rutland (Unitary authority) £1,968 4.81%
Nottingham (Unitary authority) £1,955 2.99%
Dorset (Unitary authority) £1,945 2.94%
Walsall (Metropolitan) £1,928 2.99%
Bristol (Unitary authority) £1,901 2.99%
Cornwall (Unitary authority) £1,862 3.15%
Liverpool (Metropolitan) £1,855 2.99%
Durham (Unitary authority) £1,853 2.94%
Newcastle-upon-Tyne (Metropolitan) £1,847 2.96%
Hartlepool (Unitary authority) £1,839 4.93%
Reading (Unitary authority) £1,830 2.99%
Isle of Wight (Unitary authority) £1,828 2.96%
Coventry (Metropolitan) £1,820 2.94%
Wolverhampton (Metropolitan) £1,818 2.99%
Stockport (Metropolitan) £1,811 3.50%
Middlesbrough (Unitary authority) £1,811 3.01%
Central Bedfordshire (Unitary authority) £1,801 2.10%
Oldham (Metropolitan) £1,797 3.99%
Brighton & Hove (Unitary authority) £1,795 2.99%
Sefton (Metropolitan) £1,782 3.07%
Stockton-on-Tees (Unitary authority) £1,781 2.92%
Wiltshire (Unitary authority) £1,780 3.35%
Rochdale (Metropolitan) £1,779 2.99%
Herefordshire (Unitary authority) £1,775 2.96%
Salford (Metropolitan) £1,774 3.99%
North Tyneside (Metropolitan) £1,763 2.99%
Sheffield (Metropolitan) £1,758 2.98%
South Gloucestershire (Unitary authority) £1,757 3.06%
Buckinghamshire (Unitary authority) £1,755 4.21%
Redcar & Cleveland (Unitary authority) £1,755 1.98%
Blackpool (Unitary authority) £1,750 2.99%
Leicester (Unitary authority) £1,746 3.00%
South Tyneside (Metropolitan) £1,743 2.95%
Cheshire West and Chester (Unitary authority) £1,743 3.02%
Bury (Metropolitan) £1,741 2.94%
Wokingham (Unitary authority) £1,737 2.89%
North East Lincolnshire (Unitary authority) £1,737 2.95%
Rotherham (Metropolitan) £1,734 4.48%
West Berkshire (Unitary authority) £1,731 3.95%
Kingston-upon-Thames (London) £1,727 1.99%
Bedford (Unitary authority) £1,721 3.95%
Wirral (Metropolitan) £1,713 2.99%
Knowsley (Metropolitan) £1,708 3.02%
Kirklees (Metropolitan) £1,704 3.01%
Blackburn with Darwen (Unitary authority) £1,702 3.98%
Darlington (Unitary authority) £1,698 2.98%
Torbay (Unitary authority) £1,698 3.00%
West Northamptonshire (Unitary authority) £1,694 3.08%
Calderdale (Metropolitan) £1,687 3.01%
Cheshire East (Unitary authority) £1,686 2.90%
East Riding of Yorkshire (Unitary authority) £1,678 3.98%
Plymouth (Unitary authority) £1,670 1.00%
Luton (Unitary authority) £1,662 2.99%
Swindon (Unitary authority) £1,661 3.01%
North Lincolnshire (Unitary authority) £1,660 2.79%
Tameside (Metropolitan) £1,653 2.99%
Oxfordshire (County) £1,652 4.99%
Warrington (Unitary authority) £1,651 3.02%
Barnsley (Metropolitan) £1,648 3.49%
Harrow (London) £1,647 2.99%
Southampton (Unitary authority) £1,644 0.00%
Nottinghamshire (County) £1,644 4.00%
Shropshire (Unitary authority) £1,644 3.94%
North Northamptonshire (Unitary authority) £1,639 3.19%
St Helens (Metropolitan) £1,632 2.98%
North Somerset (Unitary authority) £1,630 2.99%
Milton Keynes (Unitary authority) £1,630 3.75%
Bolton (Metropolitan) £1,628 3.11%
Surrey (County) £1,626 4.99%
Richmond-upon-Thames (London) £1,626 1.94%
Bath & North East Somerset (Unitary authority) £1,621 2.98%
East Sussex (County) £1,613 4.49%
Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (Unitary authority) £1,610 3.98%
Halton (Unitary authority) £1,600 3.00%
Medway (Unitary authority) £1,598 3.01%
Warwickshire (County) £1,591 3.74%
Sunderland (Metropolitan) £1,590 2.99%
Wakefield (Metropolitan) £1,589 3.87%
Derby (Unitary authority) £1,578 1.99%
Sandwell (Metropolitan) £1,576 4.99%
Leeds (Metropolitan) £1,576 2.98%
Havering (London) £1,575 2.99%
Portsmouth (Unitary authority) £1,570 2.99%
Croydon (London) £1,570 2.99%
Bradford (Metropolitan) £1,564 3.05%
Southend-on-Sea (Unitary authority) £1,562 3.98%
Birmingham (Metropolitan) £1,560 2.97%
Devon (County) £1,556 2.99%
West Sussex (County) £1,556 2.99%
Bracknell Forest (Unitary authority) £1,546 4.34%
Waltham Forest (London) £1,544 2.99%
Kingston-upon-Hull (Unitary authority) £1,542 2.99%
Doncaster (Metropolitan) £1,542 4.42%
Manchester (Metropolitan) £1,541 2.99%
Slough (Unitary authority) £1,540 2.99%
Sutton (London) £1,538 2.99%
Solihull (Metropolitan) £1,536 3.85%
Telford & Wrekin (Unitary authority) £1,531 0.89%
Hertfordshire (County) £1,529 3.99%
Cumbria (County) £1,528 2.00%
Bexley (London) £1,527 2.99%
Peterborough (Unitary authority) £1,523 3.01%
Norfolk (County) £1,517 2.99%
Lancashire (County) £1,514 3.99%
York (Unitary authority) £1,508 3.02%
Dudley (Metropolitan) £1,494 2.99%
Haringey (London) £1,484 2.99%
Cambridgeshire (County) £1,470 4.99%
Redbridge (London) £1,468 2.99%
Stoke-on-Trent (Unitary authority) £1,468 2.99%
North Yorkshire (County) £1,467 3.99%
Kent (County) £1,461 2.99%
Trafford (Metropolitan) £1,454 2.99%
Leicestershire (County) £1,453 2.99%
Gloucestershire (County) £1,451 2.99%
Enfield (London) £1,446 1.00%
Thurrock (Unitary authority) £1,441 3.00%
Suffolk (County) £1,439 2.99%
Isles of Scilly (Unitary authority) £1,436 2.99%
Lincolnshire (County) £1,432 4.99%
Derbyshire (County) £1,425 3.00%
Lewisham (London) £1,421 2.99%
Brent (London) £1,419 2.99%
Wigan (Metropolitan) £1,410 2.99%
Staffordshire (County) £1,401 2.99%
Essex (County) £1,401 4.49%
Worcestershire (County) £1,397 3.94%
Camden (London) £1,397 2.99%
Somerset (County) £1,394 2.99%
Hampshire (County) £1,391 2.99%
Barking & Dagenham (London) £1,389 2.99%
Merton (London) £1,386 3.00%
Hounslow (London) £1,379 2.99%
Barnet (London) £1,351 1.00%
Bromley (London) £1,341 1.00%
Ealing (London) £1,340 2.99%
Islington (London) £1,315 2.99%
Greenwich (London) £1,315 2.99%
Hackney (London) £1,276 2.99%
Lambeth (London) £1,265 2.99%
Hillingdon (London) £1,263 1.90%
Windsor & Maidenhead (Unitary authority) £1,208 3.03%
Southwark (London) £1,199 2.99%
Newham (London) £1,137 2.99%
Tower Hamlets (London) £1,124 1.00%
Kensington & Chelsea (London) £987 1.99%
City of London (London) £956 0.34%
Hammersmith & Fulham (London) £832 0.00%
Wandsworth (London) £477 minus 1.00%
Westminster (London) £470 0.98%
Ipswich (District) £384 1.98%
Pendle (District) £383 2.60%
Bolsover (District) £354 5.33%
Folkestone & Hythe (District) £347 1.71%
Lewes (District) £344 3.30%
Preston (District) £343 2.00%
Adur (District) £338 1.82%
West Devon (District) £336 2.16%
Oxford (District) £333 1.93%
Sevenoaks (District) £326 2.39%
Burnley (District) £326 1.93%
Stroud (District) £322 2.77%
Wealden (District) £314 2.66%
Maidstone (District) £313 2.35%
Fenland (District) £309 0.14%
Mendip (District) £308 6.50%
North East Derbyshire (District) £306 2.03%
West Lindsey (District) £303 2.58%
Rochford (District) £299 2.24%
Thanet (District) £299 2.33%
Blaby (District) £294 3.03%
Rossendale (District) £294 2.00%
Tonbridge & Malling (District) £293 2.91%
Lincoln (District) £291 1.89%
Mid Devon (District) £291 2.67%
Basildon (District) £291 1.40%
South Somerset (District) £290 4.55%
Harlow (District) £289 0.00%
Derbyshire Dales (District) £285 1.89%
New Forest (District) £285 3.14%
Forest of Dean (District) £285 3.37%
Watford (District) £282 1.50%
Castle Point (District) £282 2.03%
North Kesteven (District) £282 3.20%
Hastings (District) £282 1.99%
Norwich (District) £280 1.99%
Dover (District) £278 3.65%
Arun (District) £276 2.53%
Wyre Forest (District) £276 3.07%
Copeland (District) £276 2.57%
Maldon (District) £275 1.81%
Hart (District) £275 3.37%
North Devon (District) £275 4.01%
North Warwickshire (District) £275 2.11%
Harrogate (District) £275 2.09%
Huntingdonshire (District) £273 3.14%
Rother (District) £273 3.37%
Scarborough (District) £273 2.83%
Teignbridge (District) £272 3.98%
North Hertfordshire (District) £271 2.13%
Uttlesford (District) £271 3.53%
West Suffolk (District) £270 3.34%
Allerdale (District) £269 2.39%
Newark & Sherwood (District) £269 2.18%
Welwyn Hatfield (District) £268 2.83%
Babergh (District) £267 1.93%
Bromsgrove (District) £267 2.02%
Waverley (District) £266 3.65%
Lancaster (District) £265 3.28%
East Hertfordshire (District) £265 2.54%
Boston (District) £265 2.54%
Eastbourne (District) £262 1.99%
Hyndburn (District) £261 2.00%
Richmondshire (District) £261 0.41%
South Hams (District) £260 3.08%
South Cambridgeshire (District) £260 3.89%
Ryedale (District) £259 0.73%
Tandridge (District) £259 2.29%
Eden (District) £259 0.23%
Tunbridge Wells (District) £258 3.21%
Barrow-in-Furness (District) £258 2.09%
Cannock Chase (District) £258 1.98%
Mid Sussex (District) £258 2.85%
Fylde (District) £256 2.25%
Woking (District) £255 2.00%
Surrey Heath (District) £255 2.31%
Redditch (District) £255 2.08%
Melton (District) £255 2.56%
Mid Suffolk (District) £254 1.65%
Worthing (District) £252 2.00%
East Suffolk (District) £252 3.07%
South Norfolk (District) £252 3.40%
Sedgemoor (District) £251 3.25%
Craven (District) £251 1.83%
Chelmsford (District) £251 2.83%
Reigate & Banstead (District) £251 2.21%
South Lakeland (District) £251 2.47%
Torridge (District) £250 3.55%
Nuneaton & Bedworth (District) £249 1.99%
Malvern Hills (District) £248 2.72%
Chichester (District) £248 3.20%
Amber Valley (District) £246 2.34%
Winchester (District) £246 3.74%
North West Leicestershire (District) £246 1.33%
Three Rivers (District) £246 3.03%
Cherwell (District) £245 3.57%
Selby (District) £243 minus 2.16%
Carlisle (District) £243 0.15%
Canterbury (District) £243 2.01%
St Albans (District) £242 3.01%
Lichfield (District) £241 1.59%
Gosport (District) £241 2.12%
South Oxfordshire (District) £240 4.21%
Oadby & Wigston (District) £240 2.13%
Colchester (District) £239 2.26%
Braintree (District) £238 2.81%
Wyre (District) £237 2.83%
Elmbridge (District) £237 2.16%
West Lancashire (District) £236 2.46%
South Ribble (District) £236 minus 0.16%
Cotswold (District) £235 5.55%
East Devon (District) £235 4.65%
Harborough (District) £235 2.38%
Dacorum (District) £233 2.22%
Cheltenham (District) £233 2.60%
South Holland (District) £232 3.13%
East Staffordshire (District) £232 2.59%
Gravesham (District) £232 3.02%
Vale of White Horse (District) £231 3.13%
Charnwood (District) £231 3.47%
East Cambridgeshire (District) £230 1.68%
High Peak (District) £229 3.07%
Horsham (District) £229 1.81%
East Hampshire (District) £229 2.74%
Ashford (District) £229 2.52%
Rugby (District) £229 2.54%
Epping Forest (District) £228 2.78%
Tendring (District) £228 3.25%
Newcastle-under-Lyme (District) £228 2.34%
Bassetlaw (District) £227 2.89%
East Lindsey (District) £227 3.42%
Stevenage (District) £226 2.27%
North Norfolk (District) £225 3.93%
Gloucester (District) £224 2.38%
Swale (District) £223 2.81%
Hertsmere (District) £223 2.98%
Rushcliffe (District) £223 2.94%
Somerset West & Taunton (District) £222 3.46%
Broadland (District) £222 1.87%
Guildford (District) £222 2.75%
Chorley (District) £220 2.71%
Stratford-on-Avon (District) £220 2.76%
Staffordshire Moorlands (District) £220 3.38%
Havant (District) £219 2.33%
Rushmoor (District) £219 2.33%
Crawley (District) £219 2.31%
Brentwood (District) £217 2.61%
Erewash (District) £215 3.07%
Dartford (District) £213 0.18%
South Kesteven (District) £213 3.07%
Epsom & Ewell (District) £213 2.38%
Cambridge (District) £213 2.41%
Warwick (District) £212 1.26%
West Oxfordshire (District) £210 4.84%
Spelthorne (District) £210 2.44%
King’s Lynn & West Norfolk (District) £210 3.81%
Eastleigh (District) £208 3.05%
Breckland (District) £206 4.06%
Worcester (District) £206 2.49%
Broxtowe (District) £205 2.73%
Ashfield (District) £205 2.82%
Hinckley & Bosworth (District) £203 3.28%
Mole Valley (District) £203 2.82%
Tewkesbury (District) £202 4.99%
South Derbyshire (District) £200 2.80%
Gedling (District) £199 2.95%
Mansfield (District) £198 minus 0.06%
Great Yarmouth (District) £197 3.87%
Chesterfield (District) £197 2.89%
Test Valley (District) £197 3.12%
South Staffordshire (District) £192 3.45%
Tamworth (District) £192 2.68%
Stafford (District) £192 2.13%
Ribble Valley (District) £182 2.88%
Runnymede (District) £180 2.84%
Fareham (District) £175 2.94%
Wychavon (District) £173 0.67%
Exeter (District) £170 3.03%
Hambleton (District) £166 5.27%
Basingstoke & Deane (District) £160 3.41%
Broxbourne (District) £148 3.49%

