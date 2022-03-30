Strategies achieve nothing without action behind them – Sturgeon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Business strategies “don’t achieve anything” if there is not a commitment to execution, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking to business leaders at the National Economic Forum in Edinburgh, she said there are “shelves heaving” under the weight of Government strategies at its headquarters in St Andrew’s House.

But she stressed the latest one, the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, is different because of its focus on delivery.

Economy Secretary @_KateForbes has published a new 10 year strategy to help transform Scotland’s economy. It will boost economic growth, ensuring work provides a genuine route out of poverty through better-quality jobs and higher wages. Read more: https://t.co/9mo2bLyTd3 pic.twitter.com/thBsb79EY4 — Scottish Government Finance and Economy (@scotgoveconomy) March 1, 2022

“There is a degree of scepticism – and let me say, healthy scepticism – about Government strategy documents,” she said.

“There are plenty of them, there are shelves in St Andrew’s House heaving under the weight of them.

“Government strategy documents, in and of themselves, don’t achieve anything – it’s what we do to deliver the ambitions in them that matters.

“That is why the focus in this strategy on delivery is so important.

“We have in the Scottish Government established a team dedicated to driving delivery of it and, crucially, to monitoring progress – the detailed delivery plans will be finalised by the end of August.

“I will chair a ministerial economic delivery group, recognising that – actually – the economy is everybody’s business, from health to education to housing, and we need to make sure that at the heart of Government there is that joined up focus on all of this.”

Later in the session, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the “real test” for the strategy will be in how it is delivered.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes also addressed the forum (PA)

“Transforming the economy is going to require dynamic thinking,” she said.

“We can’t rely on the old norms, many of which have already passed away over the course of the pandemic.

“We will provide clear and decisive leadership through the strategy as a Government, but ultimately we need to work together, unashamedly harnessing the expertise, the insight, the experience – not just in this room but across Scotland – to bring forward the bold ideas that will transform the economy.”

Unveiling the strategy earlier this month, Ms Forbes said Scotland should “ruthlessly and relentlessly” build an entrepreneurial culture, as she hailed the plan as a “radical and bold” foundation to support businesses.

But after its launch, STUC general secretary Roz Foyer – a member of the Government’s advisory board – said the plan was merely “paying lip service” to building a wellbeing economy.