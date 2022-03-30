Strategies achieve nothing without action behind them – Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Politics

Strategies achieve nothing without action behind them – Sturgeon

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 1:17 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke at the National Economic Forum in Edinburgh (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke at the National Economic Forum in Edinburgh (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Business strategies “don’t achieve anything” if there is not a commitment to execution, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking to business leaders at the National Economic Forum in Edinburgh, she said there are “shelves heaving” under the weight of Government strategies at its headquarters in St Andrew’s House.

But she stressed the latest one, the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, is different because of its focus on delivery.

“There is a degree of scepticism – and let me say, healthy scepticism – about Government strategy documents,” she said.

“There are plenty of them, there are shelves in St Andrew’s House heaving under the weight of them.

“Government strategy documents, in and of themselves, don’t achieve anything – it’s what we do to deliver the ambitions in them that matters.

“That is why the focus in this strategy on delivery is so important.

“We have in the Scottish Government established a team dedicated to driving delivery of it and, crucially, to monitoring progress – the detailed delivery plans will be finalised by the end of August.

“I will chair a ministerial economic delivery group, recognising that – actually – the economy is everybody’s business, from health to education to housing, and we need to make sure that at the heart of Government there is that joined up focus on all of this.”

Later in the session, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the “real test” for the strategy will be in how it is delivered.

Kate Forbes
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes also addressed the forum (PA)

“Transforming the economy is going to require dynamic thinking,” she said.

“We can’t rely on the old norms, many of which have already passed away over the course of the pandemic.

“We will provide clear and decisive leadership through the strategy as a Government, but ultimately we need to work together, unashamedly harnessing the expertise, the insight, the experience – not just in this room but across Scotland – to bring forward the bold ideas that will transform the economy.”

Unveiling the strategy earlier this month, Ms Forbes said Scotland should “ruthlessly and relentlessly” build an entrepreneurial culture, as she hailed the plan as a “radical and bold” foundation to support businesses.

But after its launch, STUC general secretary Roz Foyer – a member of the Government’s advisory board – said the plan was merely “paying lip service” to building a wellbeing economy.

