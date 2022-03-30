Commons Speaker tells Tory MPs to shut up during Prime Minister’s Questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Commons Speaker tells Tory MPs to shut up during Prime Minister’s Questions

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 2:03 pm
Sir Lindsay Hoyle (UK Parliament/PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle (UK Parliament/PA)

The Commons Speaker told MPs to “shut up” as they booed and shouted during a question to the Prime Minister.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle also told Conservative MPs to “be quiet and behave yourselves” as they shouted during a question from Labour MP Matt Western.

After the Warwick and Leamington MP was told to bring his question on the cost of living crisis to a close by Sir Lindsay, Boris Johnson said Mr Western’s remarks “would be better as a sort of light essay in The Guardian”.

Mr Western had accused the Prime Minister of being out of touch as the cost-of-living crisis increases, saying: “It must be hard for the Prime Minister to stay in touch with financial reality given that donors and friends pay for flights and holidays.. and we also have a 200-million-dollar-man Chancellor.”

“Boring!” a Conservative backbencher could be heard to shout, before others joined in, in an attempt to make Mr Western finish his question.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened, saying: “I hope we will come to the end of the question.”

As Conservative MPs tried to shout down Mr Western again, Sir Lindsay said: “Shut up and be quiet and behave yourselves! I hope that is the end of the question.

“I think the Prime Minister has got the gist of it, because I certainly have.”

Responding to the question, Boris Johnson said: “Can I say to him, as much as I admire his style, I think it would be better as a sort of light essay in The Guardian.”

The Prime Minister also claimed that the Government was taking action on the cost-of-living crisis, adding: “What we are doing is tackling the cost of living by dealing with the spike in energy prices and making sure that we take the right, long-term decisions to take this country forward.”

