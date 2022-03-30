Satellite imagery reveals scale of destruction to Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Satellite imagery reveals scale of destruction to Ukrainian city of Mariupol

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 2:53 pm
Damage to residential buildings seen in Mariupol (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)
Damage to residential buildings seen in Mariupol (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)

New satellite imagery has revealed the scale of damage to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

The imagery, captured on Tuesday by Maxar Technologies, a geospatial intelligence company based in the US state of Colorado, includes a before and after comparison showing buildings damaged and destroyed, with debris and wreckage strewn across roads.

Imagery captured in 2021 (left) and March 29 2022, showing damage to Mariupol amid continued Russian bombardment (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)

Another image shows the roof of Mariupol’s theatre having fallen through.

Ukrainian authorities have said approximately 300 people were killed in a March 16 Russian attack on the theatre while it was being used as a shelter.

The bloodshed at the theatre fuelled allegations Moscow is committing war crimes by killing civilians.

The Russian word for children – дети – can be seen written in large white letters on the ground outside the theatre, in an apparent effort to deter an attack.

Ukrainian authorities say approximately 300 people were killed after an attack on Mariupol’s theatre (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)

Maxar also captured images of multiple apartment buildings having been destroyed.

One image shows three apartment buildings, side by side, each surrounded by collapsed debris.

An image captured on March 29 showing damage to apartment buildings in Mariupol (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/PA)

The US government has stated its belief that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

American secretary of state Antony Blinken said on March 23: “We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities.

“Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centres and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded.”

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that a total of 1,179 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, warning however that it believes the true figure is “considerably higher”.

It also said: “Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal