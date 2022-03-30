Top investment director flew on Greensill’s private plane, officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Top investment director flew on Greensill’s private plane, officials say

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 3:07 pm
Greensill collapsed last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Greensill collapsed last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A top investor at Swiss asset manager GIML and the company itself broke the rules when they dealt with the now defunct finance company Greensill, the City watchdog has said.

Three months since fining the company and investment director Timothy Haywood more than £9 million, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed that he had travelled on Greensill’s private jet without properly recording it.

The FCA did not find any evidence that this would have influenced his decisions to invest money belonging to GAM Investment Management Limited (GIML) customers with Greensill.

But the potential conflicts of interest, which included other gifts and entertainment, were not properly managed, the watchdog said.

This “heightened the risk that he may have been incentivised to invest for personal interest,” the FCA said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The authority had said in December that it would fine GIML £9.1 million and was slapping a £230,000 fine on Mr Haywood.

Both the fines had been reduced by 30% from a higher amount as the pair agreed to resolve the cases at an early stage.

“A robust framework, properly implemented and followed by all staff, is required to manage any conflicts of interest,” the FCA’s Mark Steward said.

“GIML failed to do this. In an asset manager, this is vital in ensuring decisions are taken for the benefit of the investors. Mr Haywood’s disclosure failings are equally serious ones.

“The FCA expects asset managers and their staff to be scrupulous in identifying and managing conflicts and their risks. This case should send a clear warning to the market.”

The FCA’s documents revealed a lack of oversight at GIML.

The business had a committee that was meant to deal with potential conflicts of interest, but it did not meet once between November 2014 and October 2017.

The committee “was meant to, but did not, have a central role in the management and oversight of conflicts of interest,” the FCA said.

The authority said that it had found three transactions where GIML had failed to properly manage conflicts of interest.

Two of these were linked to Greensill, whose collapse last year sparked a lobbying scandal for its links to former prime minister David Cameron.

Asset managers are meant to act in the best interest of the people whose money they look after.

Greensill had offered GIML guaranteed fees for managing certain funds, and a first look arrangement which allowed GIML to have the chance to launch other Greensill funds.

“These potential incentives would have provided benefits to GIML or its parent company in return for investing customers’ monies,” the FCA said.

“These represented clear and serious conflict of interest issues but none of them were ultimately taken up.”

