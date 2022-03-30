Government commits to return maternity services to Moray, but no timescales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government commits to return maternity services to Moray, but no timescales

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 4:59 pm
The Health Secretary said any timescale for the return of services would be ‘plucked out of thin air’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Consultant-led maternity services will return to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Moray, the Health Secretary said, but it is not clear when.

The Elgin hospital was forced to switch to a midwife-led service in 2018, meaning women in need of more complex care would have to go to either Aberdeen Royal Infirmary or Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Humza Yousaf said on Wednesday that, following a review published in December, the Scottish Government was committed to returning to a consultant-led model.

Humza Yousaf in Holyrood
The Health Secretary announced a £10 million investment to support services (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In the interim period, a community maternity model – which would be mainly linked to Raigmore – would be put in place.

The review, undertaken by NHS Borders chief executive Ralph Roberts, laid out six possible options – with the community model designated model four and consultant-led services model six.

“I have concluded that we will progress with model six – a full consultant-led maternity unit at Dr Gray’s with model four as part of the development towards that final destination,” he said.

“I hope this will see 80-90% of Moray births taking place at Dr Gray’s on the realisation of a consultant-led model, similar to the numbers that were taking place prior to the changes that were made in 2018.”

He added: “The priority for the women of Moray is that they have access as soon as possible to the widest range of maternity services that can safely and realistically be delivered as close to home as possible.

“Let me be clear – I expect work on model six to begin immediately.

“The first step in that journey is working through the detailed timeline of what is required by when.”

The Scottish Government will invest an initial £5 million, with a further £5 million to upgrade facilities at Raigmore Hospital – the Health Secretary said more funding may be forthcoming in the future if necessary.

On the timescale for the services to be returned, Mr Yousaf said: “Its imperative that we develop deliverable timescales for the interim service provision at Raigmore and, of course, the full service at Dr Gray’s.

“Having listened to clinicians I understand the importance of making changes in a phased manner to ensure safety for the women of Moray and for the women of the Highlands.”

Douglas Ross in Holyrood
The Scottish Tory leader pressed the Health Secretary on the return of services (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who has been open about the need for his wife Krystle to be transferred from Dr Gray’s to Aberdeen during the birth of their second son James, also stressed the importance of care after discharge for families forced to go elsewhere.

“Our son was born at 1.45am and we were released from Aberdeen at 9am,” he said.

“So, less than eight hours old, we are taking an infant child back to Moray.

“He had to sit in the car for eight hours.”

Mr Ross said just a few weeks later, James spent a week at the children’s hospital in Aberdeen due to breathing problems, questioning aloud whether the journey home could have caused the issue and whether consultant-led services at Dr Gray’s could have prevented it.

Mr Ross went on to ask the Health Secretary to confirm a timescale for the change.

“The Cabinet Secretary said his aim is for 80-90% of births at Dr Gray’s – we all support that – but we need to know when,” he said.

“Will it even be during this parliament? Can we get a date? A month? A year?”

Responding, the Health Secretary said: “The reason why I can’t give you a date right now is because, frankly, if I did that now I would be plucking out of the air.”

Mr Yousaf pledged to keep both Mr Ross and the parliament informed on progress.

John Tomlinson, the interim chairman of NHS Grampian, welcomed the “clarity” from the Health Secretary, adding: “We will work in partnership with the Scottish Government, NHS Highland, our staff, and the communities that we serve to make progress with these recommendations on a phased basis.

“Our priority remains the delivery of safe and sustainable maternity services, and we share the Health Secretary’s commitment to ensuring expectant mothers receive the best possible care.”

