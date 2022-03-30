SNP urges Scots to use council vote to ‘cast their verdict’ on Tories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scots are being urged to use May’s council elections to “cast a verdict” on the Prime Minister and on “Tory lies, cronyism and hypocrisy”.

Kelly Parry, the SNP council election campaign director, said the May 5 Scottish local government vote gave people the chance to send a message to Boris Johnson.

She spoke out as the SNP confirmed it will be standing 560 candidates in 345 wards across 31 local authority areas.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party won 431 seats in the 2017 council elections in Scotland, more than any other party.

Ms Parry said: “The elections on May 5 are an opportunity to cast a vote for SNP councillors who’ll work tirelessly for local communities and local services, and to cast a verdict on Tory lies, cronyism and hypocrisy.

“Boris Johnson and his government are completely remote from the realities of families struggling with the soaring costs of living.”