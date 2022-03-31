MPs criticise charities boss recruitment process and reject Government pick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MPs criticise charities boss recruitment process and reject Government pick

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 11:13 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 12:49 pm
Julian Knight criticised the recruitment process (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)
MPs have criticised the “slapdash and unimaginative approach” to appointing a new chairman for the Charity Commission as they rejected the Government’s pick for the job.

Orlando Fraser was put forward for the role after the Government’s previously preferred candidate Martin Thomas withdrew from the process following four allegations of inappropriate behaviour in a previous position.

However, MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) have now rejected Mr Fraser’s appointment and accused the department of failing to learn its lessons.

Committee chair Tory MP Julian Knight said: “The fiasco of four months ago should have jolted the department into widening out its search for the very best person to oversee an organisation that is so vital in ensuring people can support charities with confidence.

“By failing to rerun the process and falling back on a shortlist which would seem to be so lacking in diversity, ministers have sadly squandered their second chance.

“While we recognise Mr Fraser’s potential to do the job, such a slapdash and unimaginative approach to his recruitment means we cannot formally endorse his appointment.

“This should act as a warning to the Government. Unless it changes tack, trust in the process will continue to be damaged and we risk missing out on getting the most qualified people from all backgrounds for these very important jobs.”

A report released by the committee on Thursday made clear that while it had no concern about Mr Fraser as an individual, it did not have confidence in the process of appointing him.

In a statement in December, Mr Thomas said it was an “error of judgment on a technical omission during the application process” that had forced him to step aside, adding: “I have behaved throughout the process in good faith, and did not wilfully mislead anyone at any time.”

A DCMS spokesperson said: “As recently noted by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, the appointment process for Charity Commission chair was run in line with the governance code on public appointments.

“The DCMS Select Committee rightly recognises Orlando Fraser’s suitability for the role and we will now consider its report in full and respond in due course.”

The committee does not have veto power over the appointment, which is down to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

