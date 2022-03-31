Council elections can help with Scotland’s ‘green recovery’, Patrick Harvie claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Council elections can help with Scotland’s ‘green recovery’, Patrick Harvie claims

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 11:33 am
Green co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie have launched their party’s campaign for the May council elections (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Green co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie have launched their party’s campaign for the May council elections (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Council elections in May can play an “important part” in Scotland’s response to the climate crisis, Green co-leader Patrick Harvie has insisted.

The Green MSP argued that local communities would be at the heart of a “green recovery”, with this making the May 5 ballot “vitally important”.

He spoke out as the Scottish Greens launched their campaign for the upcoming council elections.

Fellow co-leader Lorna Slater told how she is “confident” the party can repeat its record results from last year’s Holyrood elections.

A total of 1,219 councillors in 32 local authorities across Scotland will be voted in – with the Greens having returned 19 councillors in the 2017 local elections,

But the Greens have gone into government since then after winning a record number of seats at Holyrood in 2021, and then going on to sign a co-operation agreement with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP.

Patrick Harvie stressed May’s council vote was ‘vitally important’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Harvie argued his party had used its new position to deliver on policies such as free bus travel for young people.

He added that backing the Greens in the council vote would allow them to build on these policies.

Mr Harvie said: “We have Greens in national government delivering free bus travel for young people, record investment in active travel, nature recovery and recycling, the biggest teacher recruitment drive since 2007 and so much more.

“Now we need more Greens elected to councils to carry this work on in our communities, but that will only happen if voters ‘Think Global, Act Local’ and give the Scottish Greens their first preference vote.”

Mr Harvie also stressed: “Concern about the climate crisis and the need for a just transition has never been higher, and the local elections in May can play an important part in Scotland’s response.

“That’s because the wellbeing of our citizens is at the heart of a green recovery, and that recovery starts in our communities.

“That’s why these elections are so vitally important.”

Meanwhile Ms Slater said: “The Scottish Green Party secured a record result at the Holyrood election last year and I am confident we can replicate that success in councils up and down the country at these local elections.

“Our local councillors have spent the past five years working hard to deliver for their communities and I know that by electing even more of our talented candidates we can have a greater impact than ever before.

“Returning even one Green councillor to a local authority begins to change the conversation, putting the climate crisis at the forefront of the agenda. I’m really excited to see a bigger group of Green councillors working for Scotland after May 5.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal