Public bodies should beware cyberattacks linked to Ukraine war, MSPs told

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 12:29 pm
MSPs were warned of potential cyberattacks (Peter Byrne/PA)
There is a “heightened state of awareness” around cyberattacks on public organisations due to the war in Ukraine, MSPs have been told.

However, there is no information to suggest there is a specific threat to Scotland, a Holyrood committee heard.

The Public Audit Committee was told “malicious organisations” may be able to operate in the shadow of the war in a way they would not otherwise have done.

Scottish Government officials said they had run tabletop exercises in recent weeks on how to respond to a cyber threat.

MSPs were told there is a heightened state of awareness of cyber threats (Jane Barlow/PA)

On Christmas Eve 2020, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) fell victim to a sophisticated ransomware attack which crippled its network.

The full cost of the attack is still not known.

In March this year, the mental health charity, SAMH, was subjected to a ransomware attack which disrupted its communications.

Donald McGillivray, the Scottish Government’s director of safer communities, told the committee: “The National Cyber Security Centre has set out a heightened state of awareness.

“We’ve been very active in pushing that out and amplifying that to our public bodies in Scotland.”

He added: “It’s very much a case of heightened awareness, making people aware and being extra vigilant, but I would want to stress that there’s no specific threat to Scotland.”

Both Russia and non-state actors are threats in the cyber world, he said.

Geoff Huggins, the Scottish Government’s digital director, said none of the cyber incidents in recent weeks had been linked to the Ukraine conflict.

He continued: “We see we have seen some additional activity.

“I guess, one of the reflections on that is it may not be directly linked to Ukraine or Russia, but it may be within the context of that.

“Organisations, malicious organisations, (are) able to operate under the cover of that, and in the shadow of that, in the way in which they might otherwise not have done.”

