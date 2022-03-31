Did the Government sign Lionel Messi? – Sarwar questions pay of shipyard boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Did the Government sign Lionel Messi? – Sarwar questions pay of shipyard boss

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 1:35 pm
Two ferries being built at the yard are several years overdue (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anas Sarwar has criticised the high salary of the Ferguson Marine turnaround director who was allegedly paid almost £3,000 a day, likening it to the Government signing Lionel Messi.

Tim Hair was brought in to improve the fortunes of the Port Glasgow shipyard as it was nationalised in 2019.

However further delays to the two overdue ferries at the yard were confirmed last week, meaning they will enter service at least four years late.

A recent report from Audit Scotland said “significant operational failures” remain unresolved.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the yard would not have survived without Government intervention.

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar brought up Mr Hair’s salary during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He said: “Emails obtained through freedom of information show that appointment was rushed through without the usual competition in just a few days.

“Mr Hair was selected from a shortlist of only three people, all recommended by corporate advisers PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“In the process of negotiating his salary, he started by offering a rate of £2,000 a day but ended up being paid just under £3,000 and expenses per day.

Ferguson Marine shipyard
“And that the First Minister was informed about all of this, and didn’t raise a single objection.”

He said Mr Hair ended up earning £2 million. The turnaround director left his role at the end of 2021 and a new chief executive is in place.

Responding, the First Minister said: “Decisions were taken at the time in line with proper processes and procedures and people paying the market rates.

“I don’t set the market rates for what people are paid.”

The Government is now concentrating on completing the ferries, she said.

Coronavirus – Tue Nov 16, 2021
Anas Sarwar raised the issue in the Scottish Parliament (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Mr Sarwar replied: “Market rate, £3,000 a day? Were you signing Lionel Messi?

“Government advisers actually suggested Tim Hair needed a decent pay package so that life wasn’t and I quote, ‘unnecessarily painful’ for him while he swapped Hampshire for Port Glasgow.

“Shocking and out of touch.”

The First Minister said she does not think the experience of the ferries contract was “acceptable in any way, shape or form”.

She continued: “We should not lose sight of the fact that but for Government intervention, this shipyard would no longer be operational, it would no longer be open and there would be nobody employed.

“Right now we have more than 400 people employed in that shipyard and we intend to do everything we can to ensure that it has a bright future, which I think is what people in Port Glasgow and across Scotland will want to see.”

