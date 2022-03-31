Paediatricians sign open letter urging support for Ukrainian children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paediatricians sign open letter urging support for Ukrainian children

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 2:39 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 7:01 pm
Refugees wait for Ukrainian police to check their papers and belongings (Vadim Ghirda/AP/PA)
More than 300 paediatricians have signed an open letter calling for the Government to provide support to doctors treating children injured during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The letter, published online in the medical journal The Lancet, warns of children experiencing “severe trauma – both physical and psychological” as a result of air strikes taking place after Vladimir Putin’s army launched an invasion more than a month ago.

Bombings on schools and hospitals have taken place in the nation over the last few weeks, including a maternity and children’s ward in Mariupol which was attacked on March 14.

On Thursday, the Government said 5.29 million medical items had now been donated to Ukraine, including lifesaving medicines, wound packs and intensive care equipment.

The latest flight carrying medical equipment left Birmingham Airport bound for Poland on Thursday morning. Items will then be transported to Ukraine.

The letter from the paediatric doctors and Save the Children said: “Children are more likely than adults to experience blast injuries of a greater severity, have a disproportionate requirement for health services, and are more likely to die as a result.

“If children survive explosive weapons, they often find themselves dealing not only with physical trauma and disability, but also the acute stress caused by growing up in a conflict zone. Left untreated, the long-term effects result in children facing a lifetime of physical and mental suffering.

“We are sending a plea for immediate action from the British Government to stand up in solidarity with all healthcare staff trying to care for children caught in conflict at this difficult time and to offer practical assistance where possible.

“This could include (but is not limited to): direct medical support; training; medical advice and guidance; distribution of resources like the ‘Paediatric Blast Injury Field Manual’.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A young Ukrainian refugee sits on a bus bound for Przemysl after crossing the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland (Victoria Jones/PA)

According to the United Nations, 99 children have died and 126 have been injured since the start of the conflict, although numbers are thought to be higher.

Dr Dan Magnus, the original author of the open letter, said: “When children suffer severe injuries to their legs and arms, it takes highly specialised knowledge to know where to amputate so that you can factor in future growth. Without that, children are left with even worse disabilities, and often intractable pain for life.

“I have seen with my own eyes the devastating impact conflict can have on children. It’s crucial that the UK steps up now and uses its influence to ensure that at the very least, children in Ukraine get lifesaving medical assistance as soon as they need it.”

The Government said it has been working closely with Ukrainian officials to deliver targeted support to ensure medical items are reaching people who need them most.

A spokesperson said: “In addition to providing over 5 million vital medical items to Ukraine and giving 21 Ukrainian children urgent cancer care, we are also working with the NHS and medical educational organisations to provide virtual training for Ukrainian healthcare professionals.

“This includes a course prepared by the UK’s world-leading health experts on topics such as delivering surgery in war situations. We will continue to give Ukraine the support it needs.”

Some of the items that have been sent by the UK Government so far include nearly 3,000 adult resuscitators, around 220,000 wound care packs, about 380,000 packs of medicines – containing 2.8 million doses – including antibiotics and painkillers and 1,600 pieces of equipment for ventilators.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A Ukrainian family walk out of the customs office at Przemysl Glowny train station in Poland (Victoria Jones/PA)

Previous jets have flown from Stansted, Birmingham and Heathrow airports as well as RAF Brize Norton over the last month. The lifesaving medicines, intensive care equipment and wound packs have been donated by NHS England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A total of £400 million in humanitarian and economic aid has been provided by the Government to Ukraine and neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion started.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The appalling atrocities inflicted on the Ukrainians by Putin’s evil attacks are causing untold misery to millions of people.

“The invasion has created a medical emergency and the UK has acted swiftly to give our Ukrainian friends the medical support they need which has helped save tens of thousands of lives.

“The UK will continue to stand with the remarkable people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s horrendous invasion.”

