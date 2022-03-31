UK most responsive to what we are asking for, says Ukrainian MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK most responsive to what we are asking for, says Ukrainian MP

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 4:17 pm
Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun (PA)
Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun (PA)

A Ukrainian MP has said that the UK is “believed to be the best friend to Ukraine” currently.

Inna Sovsun, the deputy leader of the Holos Party, praised the UK for helping Ukraine with weapons.

Ms Sovsun, who is in Kyiv, added that despite Russia’s announcement on Tuesday that it would reduce military activity near the capital, she could hear explosions “literally every 30 seconds” that night.

“Right now (the) UK is believed to be the best friend to Ukraine,” she told the PA news agency.

“The UK is most responsive to what we are asking for.

“We are grateful for that, truly. We are getting weapons from other countries as well but I think the UK is probably the best in terms of helping us with weapons.

“Again, we still need more, we need anti-aircraft air defence system, long-range missiles, tanks… we are not asking for troops on the ground.

“Just give us the weapons so that we can kick them out of our territory and they don’t go further into western Europe.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said allies would strive to give Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky weapons “in the quantity and of the quality” he needs to defend his nation from the Russian invasion.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and attendees applaud after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed them by video link during a meeting of the leaders of the the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a coalition of 10 states focused on security in northern Europe, at Lancaster House in London (Justin Tallis/PA)

Meanwhile UK defence intelligence analysts believe only a “limited number” of units have withdrawn from around Kyiv following Russia’s announcement at talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that it would reduce military activity near the capital and Chernihiv.

Russian forces have also continued shelling Chernihiv, a strategically important Ukrainian city, despite promises to scale back operations.

Ms Sovsun said that on Tuesday night “we were hearing explosions literally every 30 seconds”.

She added: “I went to sleep in my closet because that’s the room that doesn’t have any windows, and we were having air raid sirens constantly, so I just went to sleep in my closet which is ridiculous.

“I realise that maybe the majority of those explosions was the Ukrainian army fighting back against the Russians.

“But also many missiles were targeting the city and Kyiv air defence system was hitting down the Russian missiles targeting the city.

“As of right now we can differentiate between different sounds, be it the artillery or be it the air defence system putting down the Russian missiles. We heard both.

“So after that, anyone telling me this is de-escalation? Sorry, no.”

Ms Sovsun said that “the chances that talks will result in peace and security guarantees for Ukraine are minimal”, but said that they grow “with every single weapon that is being supplied to the Ukrainian army”.

