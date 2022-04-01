Five more companies sign charter to deliver full-fibre broadband across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Five more companies sign charter to deliver full-fibre broadband across Scotland

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 12:02 am
The Scottish Government charter comes with a guarantee of full business rates relief until 2034 (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Scottish Government charter comes with a guarantee of full business rates relief until 2034 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Five more companies have signed the Scottish Government charter aimed at delivering full-fibre broadband across the country.

The agreement, signed first by Axione, CityFibre and Openreach in December 2020, sees firms pledge to deliver infrastructure, support the Scottish Government’s digital strategy and pay the Living Wage, among other promises.

Borderlink, Cloudnet, Hyperoptic, Lothian Broadband Group and Virgin Media O2 have now signed up to the agreement.

The charter also comes with the promise of 100% business rates relief until March 2034.

Announcing the new signatories, Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said: “We want Scotland to become a truly digital nation, underpinned by high quality connectivity that supports people and businesses, innovation and growth.

“Our digital infrastructure is critical and central to our economic and social success.

“Supporting the ambitions set out in our recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation, we have extended rates relief on newly laid and lit fibre for a further five years.

“This is expected to unlock further commercial investment and help drive delivery of full fibre networks.”

She added: “Delivered through our Full Fibre Charter, we are able to encourage operators to back fair working practices to help boost skills and focus on opportunities for career progression.

“As well as ensuring more households and businesses access full fibre broadband, our investment in future-proofed, resilient connectivity can help deliver our ambitions as a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

