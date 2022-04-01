Five more companies sign charter to deliver full-fibre broadband across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five more companies have signed the Scottish Government charter aimed at delivering full-fibre broadband across the country.

The agreement, signed first by Axione, CityFibre and Openreach in December 2020, sees firms pledge to deliver infrastructure, support the Scottish Government’s digital strategy and pay the Living Wage, among other promises.

Borderlink, Cloudnet, Hyperoptic, Lothian Broadband Group and Virgin Media O2 have now signed up to the agreement.

The charter also comes with the promise of 100% business rates relief until March 2034.

Announcing the new signatories, Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said: “We want Scotland to become a truly digital nation, underpinned by high quality connectivity that supports people and businesses, innovation and growth.

“Our digital infrastructure is critical and central to our economic and social success.

“Supporting the ambitions set out in our recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation, we have extended rates relief on newly laid and lit fibre for a further five years.

“This is expected to unlock further commercial investment and help drive delivery of full fibre networks.”

She added: “Delivered through our Full Fibre Charter, we are able to encourage operators to back fair working practices to help boost skills and focus on opportunities for career progression.

“As well as ensuring more households and businesses access full fibre broadband, our investment in future-proofed, resilient connectivity can help deliver our ambitions as a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”