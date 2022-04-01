Soaring energy bills ‘will see suffering Britons living on the streets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business UK and abroad

Soaring energy bills ‘will see suffering Britons living on the streets’

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 12:03 am
Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to a 54% increase to Ofgem’s price cap (PA)
Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to a 54% increase to Ofgem's price cap (PA)

Britons have warned that people will be “suffering” and “living on the streets” as energy bills skyrocket thanks to a 54% increase to Ofgem’s price cap and the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

New figures suggested that almost half of adults were struggling to pay their energy bills before the biggest jump in prices in living memory came into effect this week.

One woman from Belper, Derbyshire, was paying £39 per month but received an email on Friday saying her new bill will be £133.68 a month – a rise of 243%.

Andie Darlington, 48, was recently made redundant from her job as a product designer and told the PA news agency: “It’s just staggering.

“It was a massive, massive shock… I knew the price was going to rise, I knew it’d be a big rise, I thought it might double, but this much – who can afford that?

“Even people who were relatively well off, they’re not going to be able to afford this (and) people on benefits, they’re just absolutely screwed.”

Andie Darlington
Andie Darlington was paying £39 per month, but received an email on Friday saying her new bill will be £133.68 a month (Andie Darlington/PA)

Ms Darlington was originally with energy supplier Avro but moved to Octopus Energy when Avro went bust.

Her bill will be reduced to £111.68 from April 2023 and has savings that will tide her over for a few weeks but is already having to “wear loads of clothes” and not heat her home.

“I’m using my heating less – I’ve normally got my heating on at sort of 22C and it’s not on at the minute so it’s really cold,” she said.

“I’m just gonna have to not heat my home any more and wear loads of clothes and hot water bottles.

“We’re supposed to be the fifth richest economy in the world, and people are relying on food banks.

“Food banks are in more demand than ever and that was before all this happened.

“You’re going to get people losing their homes and living on the streets before too long… Scary times.”

Stefan Jowett, from Doncaster, who is with energy supplier Bulb, said he is concerned as he must consider his two asthmatic children.

“I work full time and have two young children, seven and 10, that are here very often… Both asthmatic so the heating will have to be on on cold days (and) nights,” the 48-year-old warehouse operative said.

“Come October I won’t be able to afford the rise again to get by. Christmas will be miserable.

“There’s going to be a lot of people suffering, not just trying to get by, but mentally and physically.”

Joanne Stubbs is an admin of the Energy Support And Advice UK Facebook group which has more than 37,000 members.

She said the Government has not been doing enough to tackle the problem.

Fuel prices have reached record highs in recent weeks amid a rise in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (PA)

“It needs to be emphasised that people are going without… People are not eating for days,” the 34-year-old from Nottingham said.

“Children’s only meals are those at school, and for those who have working parents, who do not receive any help money wise, go without full stop.

“The Government is so out of touch with reality and feel this is a minority, it’s not… We do often wonder if any MPs would survive on minimum wage with no help – things would change fast.

“People are scared and worried about what is ahead and nothing is in place to protect them.”

Higher energy prices are not the only way households are set to feel the pinch, with tax rises and reductions in state pandemic support increasing costs for businesses and, ultimately, leading to higher prices for customers.

The cost of buying a pub meal, soft drink or hotel stay could become more expensive from this month as VAT levels across the hospitality sector lift back to 20%, while the national insurance tax rise will come into force on April 6.

Fuel prices have also reached record highs in recent weeks amid a rise in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p in his spring statement last week but retailers have been accused of failing to fully pass on the saving.

