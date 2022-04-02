UK blocks another jet with links to Russian oligarchs over Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK blocks another jet with links to Russian oligarchs over Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 2:51 pm
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the action was taken on Saturday morning (James Manning/PA)

The UK has blocked the use of another jet with links to Russian oligarchs, the Transport Secretary said, as part of efforts to crack down on those who have benefited from Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Grant Shapps did not provide further details of the aircraft, or its ownership, but said the move was taken on Saturday morning.

He added that the UK “won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed”.

It comes after the grounding of a private jet with possible links to Russia on March 19.

In that incident, the Cessna aircraft was blocked from taking off from London Biggin Hill Airport while it was investigated to see whether it fell foul of sanctions banning all Russian-linked aircraft.

On March 8, a private jet suspected of being linked to a Russian oligarch was impounded at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire hours before it was due to fly to Dubai.

The aircraft was detained on the orders of Mr Shapps to enable an investigation into its connection with billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler, a friend of Roman Abramovich.

A Government source said Mr Shvidler, who was later added to the UK’s sanctions list, was “free to continue his journey by other means” after the plane was impounded.

Mr Shapps announced on March 8 that he was making it a criminal offence for planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians, including private jets, to enter UK airspace following Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A £38 million superyacht was also detained in London this week.

UK officials boarded Phi – owned by a Russian businessman – in Canary Wharf, east London, on Tuesday.

The vessel was the first to be detained in the UK under sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Shapps told the PA news agency at the time that the boat was in London for a “refit” but “won’t be going anywhere”.

He said: “It’s just another indication that we will not stand by whilst Putin’s cronies are allowed to sail around the world in these kinds of yachts and people in Ukraine are suffering.

“When you see what he’s doing to Ukraine, when you see what he’s doing to people’s lives, it can’t be right to have a yacht like this here in London, able to just sail away, and that is why we’ve impounded it and denied its ability to go anywhere right now.”

