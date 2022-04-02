Labour MSP calls on ministers to introduce Scotland-wide rent freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Labour MSP calls on ministers to introduce Scotland-wide rent freeze

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 3:20 pm
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba is urging the Scottish Government to introduce a rent freeze across both the private and socially rented sectors (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba is urging the Scottish Government to introduce a rent freeze across both the private and socially rented sectors (Yui Mok/PA)

The Scottish Government has “no excuses” for not bringing in a rent freeze for all tenants living in both private and socially rented accommodation, a Labour MSP has insisted.

Mercedes Villalba is demanding action from ministers as households come under increased pressure from the rising cost of living.

With many now facing “endless worry and hardship” because of the current financial situation, the Labour politician said Scottish ministers could help by preventing landlords from increasing rent charges.

Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba is demanding action from the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “Powers over housing and rental law are devolved to the Scottish Parliament, and ministers need to act now. There are no excuses whatsoever for not doing so.”

Ms Villalba’s comments come as she says “many families are facing endless worry and hardship from the Tory government’s cut in universal credit, hikes in energy prices, alongside record rent rises”.

Amid a “really tough and uncertain time”, she said UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak “failed to address” the problems in his recent spring budget statement.

But she insisted Scottish ministers could help families across the country.

Ms Villalba said: “A rent freeze will relieve many of them of a major pressure on their household budgets and provide increased security that they can afford to keep a decent roof over their heads.

“It will also assist the economic recovery from Covid by maintaining demand in our economy by protecting household incomes.”

Tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie said the Scottish Government is consulting on reforms for those who rent their home – with one considered measure being a commitment to introduce new rent controls.

Mr Harvie stated: “I know that many tenants are struggling financially and much more needs done to tackle housing costs.

“Before Christmas, I launched our New Deal for Tenants consultation which proposes a whole range of reforms – from better protection against eviction to more rights to personalise tenants’ homes and higher quality standards.

“I’d urge tenants to give their views on the consultation before it closes on April 15.

“The New Deal also sets out our commitment to introduce new rent controls for private tenants – more than any government in the UK has done for more than three decades.

“The most recent debate in Parliament showed a clear majority of MSPs in favour of rent controls but also recognition that any arrangements have to be robust for the long term.

“That is why I am determined to push forward as fast as we can and to produce controls which provide lasting benefit to tenants.”

