Labour proposes tax cut for businesses in ’emergency’ support package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Labour proposes tax cut for businesses in ’emergency’ support package

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 9:58 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 11:22 pm
Labour proposes tax cut for businesses (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour proposes tax cut for businesses (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour has proposed a package of “emergency” measures – including an immediate tax cut – to help ease the burden of rising costs on businesses.

The party claims that, under its plans, a typical small factory or workshop would save £2,700, a pub would be £2,600 better off, and the average cafe or restaurant would benefit to the tune of £2,700.

In the long term, Labour said it would scrap business rates and replace them with a system that supports “growth”, which it claimed would be “fairer between the small high street businesses based on bricks and the global tech giants based on clicks”.

The party’s initial proposals consist of a tax cut for small businesses, which Labour said could take effect this week if adopted by the Government; an energy support fund; a “green steel” fund; and scrapping the planned hike in national insurance.

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, said businesses facing “a tidal wave of extra costs” are being “held back” under the Conservatives.

Jonathan Reynolds
Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, said businesses facing ‘a tidal wave of extra costs’ are being ‘held back’ under the Conservatives (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Action is needed now to ensure firms remain viable and extra costs aren’t passed onto consumers worsening the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“Under Labour small firms would be around £2,000 better off from this week through our plans to cut taxes and we wouldn’t penalise small firms for expanding. Labour would back industry with our energy support fund and long-term plans to green the steel industry.

“It’s clear great British businesses can’t afford this Government.”

The party said its analysis shows the current system of business rates is “acting as a tax on growth, with smaller firms facing big tax cliff edges if they expand”.

“A typical hairdresser who expands from one to two sites would see their tax bill go from £0 to £5,000, while an average shop goes from paying £0 to £10,000,” it said.

Labour’s package of emergency measures would include raising the threshold for small business rates relief for a year, from £15,000 to £25,000, from April 1.

Meanwhile, the party’s energy support fund would prioritise energy-intensive industries such as steel, glass and ceramics.

“At least 388,000 jobs are at risk if these factories are forced to close or reduce operations as the price of gas has nearly tripled since last October,” it warned.

The “green steel” fund would “support the steel industry to decarbonise”, the party said, with £3 billion worth of investment in collaboration with business over the coming decade.

The final part of the package would be to scrap the Government’s planned rise in national insurance contributions.

A Government spokesperson said: “No government can control the global factors pushing up prices, but we will act where we can to support businesses.

“We provided an unprecedented package of economy-wide support that saved millions of jobs throughout the pandemic.

“At the spring statement we went further, announcing an increase to the employment allowance which will cut taxes for hundreds of thousands of businesses and a fuel duty cut.

“Eligible high street businesses are also able to get 50% off business rates bills, and benefit from a freeze to the business rates multiplier that puts the brakes on bill increases and is worth £4.6 billion over the next five years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal