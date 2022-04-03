Police ‘will not interview’ Boris Johnson over alleged parties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson will reportedly not be interviewed by the Metropolitan Police as part of their investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

This is because the force is not interviewing those who have received questionnaires as part of the inquiries, and could potentially be fined, according to ITV News.

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.

The PM received his in February.

ITV’s Robert Peston said the only officials being interviewed are “witnesses”, whose role is to help the police interpret questionnaires submitted by other people.

“The Met are not interviewing those who received questionnaires and are in the frame to be fined,” he said.

It comes after an initial round of 20 fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) were issued as part of Scotland Yard’s investigation, confirming police believe coronavirus laws were broken at the heart of Government.

The Met declined to comment.