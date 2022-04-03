David Quarrey named as UK’s permanent representative to Nato

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Quarrey named as UK’s permanent representative to Nato

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 10:30 pm
A fly past at a Nato summit in Brussels (Dan Kitwood/PA)
A senior diplomat said he looks forward to working with allies to keep the country safe when he takes up the post of the UK’s permanent representative to Nato.

The UK’s joint delegation will be led by David Quarrey, currently the Prime Minister’s international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser.

He will take over from Dame Sarah MacIntosh this month.

Boris Johnson approved the appointment of Mr Quarrey on the recommendation from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said Mr Quarrey is one of the UK’s most experienced senior diplomats.

He has served as UK Ambassador to Israel, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the FCDO, and director for foreign policy in the National Security Secretariat in the Cabinet Office.

He has completed postings in India and Zimbabwe, and at the UK’s Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York.

Mr Quarrey said: “I am honoured to take up the position of UK Permanent Representative to Nato.

“I look forward to leading the excellent joint FCDO and MoD team as we work with our allies to keep our country and citizens safe.”

Ms Truss said: “Nato is vital for European and global security.

“We will work to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression.

“I am pleased to appoint David who is an experienced diplomat and will lead the UK’s efforts working with our Nato allies.

“I congratulate him on his appointment.”

Meanwhile, Dame Sarah will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment.

