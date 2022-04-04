‘World has moved on’ from partygate, minister suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘World has moved on’ from partygate, minister suggests

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 10:13 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 12:58 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The “world has moved on” from the partygate saga, a minister has claimed, as his Cabinet colleague said some of the rules imposed on the country were “inhuman” and Boris Johnson was given the wrong information over rule-breaking.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said his constituents were not calling for resignations over parties held in No 10 and across Whitehall during Covid restrictions, as it was revealed the Government’s former ethics chief had received a fine.

Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, was reported to be among those to receive a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) from Scotland Yard as part of its investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Ms MacNamara received a £50 fine on Friday in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary.

Jacob Rees-Mogg phone-in on LBC
Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Boris Johnson had been handed incorrect information about the gatherings (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported others had been fined for a gathering held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.

But No 10 still declined to say whether Mr Johnson believes coronavirus laws were broken.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister wants to comment at the conclusion of the process and not at the middle of it.”

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said on Monday that “of course” the allegations of partying did not sit comfortably with him, but he dismissed calls that anyone should resign if they were issued with a penalty.

“I have 65,000 constituents in west Wales, where I represent, and they are not shy in coming forward and expressing a view about this and a number of other subjects,” he told Sky News.

Coronavirus – Tue Jul 21, 2020
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“And throughout all of this saga of the Downing Street parties they have said one thing very clearly, and in a vast majority they say they want contrition and they want an apology, but they don’t want a resignation.”

Mr Hart said “the world has moved on a considerable distance” and he told TalkRadio: “Looking at how this interview started and what we’re seeing in Ukraine, that helps contextualise all of this in my head.

“And I think we’re now dealing with something of such seriousness and such horror that what went on maybe two years ago clearly needs to be dealt with, and should be – it’s a source of irritation for a lot of people still – but I’m glad that this thing is now coming to a conclusion.”

Asked if the PM agreed with Mr Hart’s assessment, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “We recognise the strength of feeling around this issue which is why the Prime Minister came to the House to apologise and has talked about the mistakes made.

“We’ll have more to say at the conclusion of the process.”

It comes as Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Prime Minister Mr Johnson had been handed incorrect information about the gatherings before he told MPs no rules had been broken.

“The Prime Minister said that he was told the rules were followed, but that turns out not to be correct and we know that fines have now been issued, but the Prime Minister can only work on the information he is given,” he told LBC.

Mr Rees-Mogg also defended his dismissal of the partygate row as “fluff” in the context of the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis.

He said some of the coronavirus restrictions imposed during lockdown were “inhuman”.

“I think those words in the context of what’s going on in Ukraine are completely reasonable,” he said.

“I don’t think the issue of what may or may not have happened in Downing Street and what we are now finding out is fundamental.

“What I think is fundamental is that we look in the (Covid-19) inquiry at how the rules were devised and the effect that they had, because I think some of those rules were inhuman.”

But Downing Street did not back that view.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think at all times the Government took action to save both lives and livelihoods and that was always a balanced judgment that sought to be informed by the latest evidence we had.

“We have established an inquiry to take a proper view and learn lessons about what happened and there will be more to say then. But certainly at all times the Government sought to act in the best interests of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Rees-Mogg acknowledged that people were “undeniably cross” but insisted that Mr Johnson had not misled Parliament about the situation.

Conservative MP Steve Brine on Sunday night called for transparency about who has been issued with fines.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour on Sunday, the MP for Winchester said: “They should just be honest about who’s been tipped off with what and put it all out there and say, you know what, we got this wrong, or this person’s got this fine, because these guys in the press, they won’t focus on the issues of the local election, they’ll scratch around and try and dig all this stuff up again.”

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six that Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.

