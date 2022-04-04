British Army to have its first female lieutenant general

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics UK politics

British Army to have its first female lieutenant general

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 3:29 pm
Major General Sharon Nesmith will become the new Deputy Chief of the General Staff in August 2022 (MoD/PA)
Major General Sharon Nesmith will become the new Deputy Chief of the General Staff in August 2022 (MoD/PA)

The British Army will have its highest ranked female officer in its history when Major General Sharon Nesmith becomes the new Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

When she takes up the post in August she will be promoted to lieutenant general, the first woman to hold the three-star rank, the second highest currently used within the military.

Maj Gen Nesmith was commissioned into the Royal Corps of Signals 30 years ago and has served in the Balkans and Iraq.

She said: “I feel deeply honoured to be appointed as the Deputy Chief of the General Staff at such a pivotal time for the British Army. I look forward to playing my part in leading our future soldier transformation to become a more lethal, agile, digitised and expeditionary force.”

She will serve as deputy to Chief of the General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the professional head of the army.

She will be the first woman to hold the prestigious appointment at the army’s headquarters. 

Gen Carleton-Smith said: “She is the right person at the right time to drive the Army’s transformation and she brings a wealth of experience, energy and fresh ideas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal