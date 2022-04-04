Government unveils plans to let Britons pay with crypto money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government unveils plans to let Britons pay with crypto money

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 4:11 pm
Stablecoins are different to more volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Government has moved closer to bringing crypto money into the mainstream as it unveiled plans that would allow so-called stablecoins to be used as payment in the UK.

Stablecoins, a form of crypto that is pegged to normal currencies, will be regulated in the same way as normal money when they are used for payments, the Treasury said on Monday.

Unlike highly volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which can lose big chunks of their value within minutes, stablecoins only move in value if the traditional currency they are linked to changes.

This means that a pound-linked stablecoin will go up in price against the dollar when sterling gains on the international market.

It makes them much better to use as a type of payment than Bitcoin or other cryptocoins.

The Government said it would explore ways to make the UK tax system more “competitive” so that the crypto asset market could develop here.

Spring Statement
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s my ambition to make the UK a global hub for crypto asset technology, and the measures we’ve outlined today will help to ensure firms can invest, innovate and scale up in this country,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

“We want to see the businesses of tomorrow – and the jobs they create – here in the UK, and by regulating effectively we can give them the confidence they need to think and invest long-term.

“This is part of our plan to ensure the UK financial services industry is always at the forefront of technology and innovation.”

The Financial Conduct Authority will launch an event in May where it will be asking the industry what it wants.

There will also be a group of regulators and industry, chaired by economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen, which will advise the Government on what to do.

The Treasury said: “In his Mansion House speech in July 2021, the Chancellor set out his vision for the future of the financial services sector, which included a plan to ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of technology and innovation.

“This was one of four key components of that vision, with the ultimate aim of building a financial services sector that continues to be one the rest of the world looks towards.”

