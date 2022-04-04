Religious leaders urge PM to include trans people in conversion therapy ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Religious leaders urge PM to include trans people in conversion therapy ban

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 4:33 pm
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams is among signatories to a letter to the PM regarding trans people and a ban on conversion therapy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Religious leaders including the former Archbishop of Canterbury have written to the Prime Minister urging him to include trans people in a ban on conversion therapy.

Dr Rowan Williams is among the signatories of a letter sent on Monday to Boris Johnson to say there is “no justification for the ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ excluding trans people”.

Convener to the writing group, Steve Chalke, Baptist minister and founder of Oasis Trust told the PA news agency it was a “clear act of discrimination” to exclude trans people.

He said: “We need this ban to be extended to provide protection, an umbrella if you like of care, a canopy of care over this most vulnerable community.”

He added: “It’s saying LG and B okay, we dilly-dallied and lives have been lost in the meantime, lives have been destroyed and ruined, but we’re willing to do something for you, but trans people, no you’re still shut out. That is prejudice, discrimination, it’s a disgrace.”

He went on: “We have waited four years around this and we can’t wait any longer. A ban on conversion therapy must be now and it must be a ban for everyone, for all people, for LGB and T people.”

It comes after Boris Johnson managed to stage two U-turns in the space of a few hours on the controversial issue of LGBT conversion therapy.

It was initially announced that ministers were scrapping plans to ban the practice, sparking a furious backlash.

A Government spokesman confirmed on Thursday that they were looking instead at ways of preventing it through existing law and “other non-legislative measures”.

However, within hours of the announcement a senior Government source was quoted as saying legislation would be included in the Queen’s Speech in May.

The Prime Minister was said to have “changed his mind” after seeing the reaction to the move.

The ban now set to be brought forward by the Government will cover “only gay conversion therapy, not trans”, ITV’s Paul Brand reported.

A Government spokesperson today said: “The Government has a proud record on LGBT rights, and the Prime Minister is committed to bringing forward legislation to ban conversion therapy.

“Recognising the complexity of issues and need for further careful thought, we will carry out separate work to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy further.

“This is a legally complex area and we have a responsibility to ensure unintended consequences are not written into legislation, particularly in the case of under 18s.”

