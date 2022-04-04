Wallis says excluding trans people in conversion therapy ban a ‘broken promise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Wallis says excluding trans people in conversion therapy ban a ‘broken promise’

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 10:37 pm
Conservative MP for Bridgend Jamie Wallis said it would be ‘wrong’ to exclude trans people from a conversion therapy ban (House of Commons/PA)
Conservative MP for Bridgend Jamie Wallis said it would be ‘wrong’ to exclude trans people from a conversion therapy ban (House of Commons/PA)

The first transgender MP said he is “bitterly disappointed” that people who identify as a different gender to the one they are born into will be excluded from plans to ban conversation therapy.

Jamie Wallis, Conservative MP for Bridgend, last week came out as trans in a highly personal statement.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 37-year-old rallied against ministers’ plans to limit a ban on conversion therapy to gay people.

He said it was “wrong to exclude protections for a whole group of people from a practice described as ‘abhorrent’”.

The backbencher argued that it would be a “broken promise” to allow conversion therapy to be banned, but for it not to apply to trans people.

The outcome of a double U-turn by the Prime Minister last week, in which he appeared to flip-flop on whether to legislate against conversion therapy, has reportedly seen No 10 settle on outlawing “only gay conversion therapy, not trans”.

When announcing the initial consultation into the conversion therapy ban, the UK Government declared: “The proposed protections are universal: an attempt to change a person from being attracted to the same-sex to being attracted to the opposite-sex, or from not being transgender to being transgender, will be treated in the same way as the reverse scenario.

“They therefore protect everyone.”

LGBT and religious leaders, including former archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams, have put pressure on Boris Johnson to include trans people in a ban on conversion therapy.

In a series of tweets, Mr Wallis said: “I’m bitterly disappointed at the Government’s decision not to include gender identity in the ban on conversion therapy.

“Many have asked what my thoughts are. I’ve always believed that this debate attracts unnecessary hysteria and toxicity, and meaningful results can only come from meaningful debate. Understandably, concerns need to be looked at and debated, but it is wrong to exclude protections for a whole group of people from a practice described as ‘abhorrent’.

“I hope the announcement that a separate piece of work will now be done on this issue will be done at speed.

“If the CT (conversion therapy) ban passes through Parliament without any protections for the transgender community, it cannot be described as anything other than a broken promise.”

The Government has said trans people should be “treated with the maximum possible generosity and respect” but that the “complexity of issues requires separate work to further consider transgender conversation therapy”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal