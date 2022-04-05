Sunak and wife donate more than £100,000 to Winchester College

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sunak and wife donate more than £100,000 to Winchester College

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 4:59 pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife have donated more than £100,000 to Winchester College – one of the most expensive private schools in the country.

Mr Sunak, a former head boy at the school, and his wife, Akshata Murthy, are jointly listed in the latest edition of the college magazine, the Wykeham Journal, as “Wykeham benefactors”.

It means that they have made donations to the school, including pledges, totalling more than £100,000.

The donations fund bursaries for children whose parents would not otherwise be able to send them there.

The disclosure, reported by Sky News, comes at a time when Mr Sunak has been accused of being out of touch with ordinary families struggling with the cost of living.

He has faced criticism, including from some Tories, of not doing enough to help those on low incomes in last month’s spring statement.

A spokeswoman for the Chancellor said: “Rishi and his wife have donated to numerous charities and philanthropic causes for many years and will continue to do so.

“These donations are made to help fund scholarships for children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to go to Winchester.”

For Labour, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Mr Sunak should end tax breaks for private schools like Wnichester and use the money raised to invest in the state education system.

General view of Winchester College in Hampshire (Chris Ison/PA)
General view of Winchester College in Hampshire (Chris Ison/PA)

“Britain should have the best state schools in the world.

“But after 12 years of Tory neglect four in 10 of our children leave school without the qualifications they need,” she said.

“Rishi Sunak has already said that he is ‘maxed out’ on how much support he can give to our state schools, but he continues to hand out billions in taxpayer subsidies to elitist private schools.

“Labour would end the tax giveaway Rishi Sunak hands out to his old boys’ network and use the money to improve every state school instead, ensuring everyone leaves education ready for work and ready for life.”

