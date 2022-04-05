Lib Dems push for tax cut as inflation predicted to add £40bn to VAT bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lib Dems push for tax cut as inflation predicted to add £40bn to VAT bill

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 10:01 pm
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey will launch his party’s local elections campaign on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)
The Liberal Democrats are campaigning for a tax cut after calculating that the Treasury will pocket almost £40 billion in extra VAT receipts due to soaring inflation.

Party analysis of Office for Budget Responsibility figures shows that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will receive a VAT windfall of £38.6 billion over the next four years, with working households facing a £428 higher VAT tax bill in 2022-23 alone due to rising shop prices.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey plans to put the cost-of-living crisis “at the heart” of the party’s local elections campaign, officials said.

The Lib Dems are calling for an emergency cut to VAT, slashing the top rate from 20% to 17.5% for one year, a move they predict would save families an average of around £600.

They say the plans would give a boost to struggling high street businesses by encouraging spending, and help keep inflation under control by reducing prices in the shops.

Citing calculations by think tank the Resolution Foundation, the party said the rising VAT bill comes on top of Conservative manifesto-busting tax increases by the Chancellor, with the income tax threshold frozen and national insurance set to rise by 1.25 percentage point on Wednesday.

The fiscal measures will leave a typical family £535 a year worse off, even before the extra VAT pinch is felt, according to the Lib Dems.

Speaking ahead of launching the party’s local election campaign in south London on Wednesday, Sir Ed said: “Families are facing soaring energy bills and desperately need a tax cut to help them make ends meet.

“But instead of helping, the Conservatives are breaking their promises by raising taxes again and again.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have almost £40 billion extra in the Treasury coffers over the next four years due to inflation pushing up VAT receipts
“These elections are an opportunity to send a message to this Conservative Government that they can’t afford to take people for granted any longer.”

He added: “We will fight for a fair deal that puts money into the pockets of struggling families through an emergency tax cut.”

The Lib Dem local elections offer will include proposing a sewage tax on water companies to fund the clean-up of Britain’s rivers.

They also want to establish a national community ambulance fund to allow ambulance trusts to reopen ambulance stations and cancel planned closures.

