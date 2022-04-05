Britain to send surplus ambulances to Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Britain is to send surplus NHS ambulances to Ukraine to replace vehicles destroyed in Russian attacks, the Government has said.

The Foreign Office said NHS trusts are expected to donate around 20 ambulances, with the first vehicles due to arrive in the country this week.

They include four ambulances being provided by the South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The UK has been among the biggest aid donors, providing food, medicines and generators to help those affected.

“These world class NHS ambulances will now help bring lifesaving care directly to those injured in the conflict.”

Under the NHS’s national ambulance service fleet strategy, vehicles are taken out of service and replaced after five years.

Decommissioned ambulances are normally kept back for resilience, given to approved charities or sent to auction.