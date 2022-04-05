UK emissions data should be published alongside economic growth figures, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK emissions data should be published alongside economic growth figures, say MPs

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 12:03 am
The Environmental Audit Committee is calling for estimates of environmental sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions to be included in GDP figures (PA)
Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions should be published alongside quarterly economic growth figures to help measure the UK’s progress towards net zero goals, according to MPs.

The Environmental Audit Committee is calling for estimates of environmental sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions to be included in gross domestic product (GDP) figures.

In letters to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the UK’s National Statistician Sir Ian Diamond, the Commons committee warned that the narrow scope of GDP means it “fails to acknowledge other indicators such as environmental statistics and social capital”.

GDP is therefore “not a sufficient metric to use to assess prosperity and societal wellbeing”, the cross-party group of MPs said.

It comes after Cambridge economist Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, who recently reviewed the issue for the Treasury, cautioned that GDP encourages the pursuit of “unsustainable economic growth and development” by not taking into account natural assets.

The committee said the UK must “pull out all the stops” to meet climate change goals and that the inclusion of environmental data alongside GDP would allow more accurate judgments to be made on the state of the economy, the environment and wider society.

Philip Dunne, chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said: “Publishing estimates of environmental performance and greenhouse gas emissions alongside the quarterly release of GDP figures will enable the public to see whether we are achieving economic growth while slashing emissions and improving environmental performance.

“A new metric could offer a helpful stocktake to highlight whether the UK’s greening efforts are working, or whether they are merely greenwashing.”

He added: “The UK is currently falling behind in meeting its future carbon budgets: we must pull out all the stops to ensure that economic policy is not viewed in isolation from climate and environment policy.”

