Widow of senior Scottish Government official feels ‘let down’ after his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Widow of senior Scottish Government official feels ‘let down’ after his death

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 7:53 am
Andrew Slorance’s family are still seeking answers after his death in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Louise Slorance/PA)
Andrew Slorance’s family are still seeking answers after his death in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Louise Slorance/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has “absolutely” failed to ensure the case of a senior Scottish Government official who died after contracting coronavirus while in hospital for cancer treatment is fully investigated, his widow has claimed.

Louise Slorance said she feels “let down by everybody involved”, as she claimed a lack of answers over her husband Andrew’s care has left his family unable to properly grieve.

Mr Slorance, a father of five and the head of the Scottish Government’s response and communication unit, was being treated for cancer at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in 2020 when he tested positive for coronavirus.

However Mrs Slorance said she later discovered he also had aspergillus – a fungal infection caused by a type of mould – when she went through his medical notes.

Andrew Slorance was being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow when he died (Jane Barlow/PA)

First Minister Ms Sturgeon has previously pledged that her Government will “do everything possible to ensure that Andrew’s family get the answers that they are seeking”.

Speaking in November last year she said: “I will not and this Government will not tolerate cover-ups or secrecy on the part of any health board, and where there are concerns about that we will address those concerns.”

But Mrs Slorance, who first spoke publicly about her husband’s death in November 2021, claimed that the health board involved, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, “seem very reluctant to give me information”.

She told the BBC: “My family and I need answers, we need to be able to grieve. We can’t grieve with no answers and no explanation.

“I feel very let down by everybody involved – the heath board, the Government, and the fact that the First Minister has referred to Andrew as a friend.

“As a friend, surely she can understand why his family desperately need the answers as to what happened.

“I don’t know whether her involvement has been too hands-off and that’s why the external review hasn’t met the purpose it was supposed to, or I suppose I’m incredibly suspicious that everything that has been done to date has been done in order to make sure that the truth doesn’t come out and that it’s for a cover-up.”

Louise Slorance said her family still have questions about her husband’s death (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked whether she feels Ms Sturgeon has failed in her commitment to fully investigate her husband’s death, she replied: “Absolutely.”

Mrs Slorance has now written to the First Minister on the matter.

A Scottish Government spokesman told the BBC: “Clinicians from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have extended an invitation to discuss Andrew’s care, and this offer remains open.

“We would encourage Mrs Slorance to take the opportunity to meet with NHS GGC clinicians and ask those questions pertinent to Andrew’s care.”

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde told the BBC: “At all times our clinicians follow rigorous national processes governing documentation on death certificates.

“It is inconceivable that any clinician would agree to withhold information from a death certificate in order to protect the reputation of the service or a hospital.

“We also strongly refute that individuals within the organisation would ask any clinician to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal