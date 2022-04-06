Rising energy prices to be subject of Holyrood committee inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rising energy prices to be subject of Holyrood committee inquiry

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 11:13 am
The launch of the inquiry comes amid a cost of living crisis across the UK (Jacob King/PA)

Rising energy prices are to be the subject of a short “snapshot” inquiry at the Scottish Parliament.

The inquiry, launched by Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, will focus primarily on short and medium-term solutions to high energy prices, longer-term structural solutions, and the role the Scottish Government will play in implementing these.

Evidence sessions are to be held during April and May, with the committee hearing from a range of stakeholders, including academics, consumer representatives, energy companies and Government officials.

Key factors for the recent increase in energy prices will be explored, in addition to the short-to-medium outlook for prices and how the issues of affordability and climate change should be considered in the Scottish Government’s policy response.

Areas of scrutiny will include short-to-medium term solutions for the cost of living crisis (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The impact of the energy price crisis on structural changes required to transition to net zero will also be scrutinised.

The Scottish Government has already delayed its Just Transition Plan until the autumn due to the “fast-moving energy landscape”.

Net Zero Secretary, Michael Matheson, confirmed the delay in an answer to a parliamentary question on March 30.

A just transition, Mr Matheson said, is a “non-negotiable aspect of our journey to net-zero” and extending the timescale will allow more time for stakeholder engagement”.

Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson confirmed a delay to Holyrood's Just Transition Plan due to the ongoing energy crisis (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Amid the changing energy landscape, the inquiry will look into how the ongoing cost of living crisis can be tackled in the short-to-medium term without compromising the emissions reduction goals set by the Scottish Government.

The current and potential future impact of energy cost rises on consumers will be addressed by the committee, as well as solutions for various sections of the energy market in Great Britain.

Dean Lockhart, convener of the committee, said: “With a record rise in global gas prices over the last year and price cap updates this month and again in October, households across Scotland are suffering the financial consequences of these unprecedented increases.

“We’d like to ensure that appropriate short and medium responses, and longer term solutions are being considered and implemented from both an affordability and a climate change perspective – and importantly that the Scottish Government is doing all it can do to support those suffering energy price rises they simply cannot afford.”

