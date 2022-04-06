50 former heads of state and prime ministers back call for tribunal to try Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

50 former heads of state and prime ministers back call for tribunal to try Putin

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 11:29 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The number of heads of state and former prime ministers across the world backing calls for an international tribunal to try Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine has reached 50.

A petition supporting the move has topped 1.5 million, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, one of those calling for a tribunal, said there had to be a “clear path” to bring the Russian leader to justice.

Gordon Brown
Gordon Brown (Nick Ansell/PA)

Last week the United Nations human rights body appointed a commission to investigate accusations of war crimes committed in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and identify those responsible.

The Justice for Ukraine campaign announced that 50 former world leaders have signed a proposal to create an international tribunal to try Mr Putin and those accountable for the crime of aggression.

They said a trial, similar to the Nuremberg trials, would act in addition to war crimes investigations by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Mr Brown said earlier: “Now that crimes revealed at Bucha and Mariupol and elsewhere in Ukraine have shocked the world, we must set a clear path that brings Putin to justice.

“We are delighted to have received the support of 50 former heads of state and prime ministers who have now signed up to support our petition.

“Nearly 1.5 million people have signed it, an extraordinary sign of resolution from people across the world.

“What started off as a European project has now won support from every continent, with backing for a special tribunal from former heads of state and prime ministers in Australia, Canada and across Latin America.

“It reflects the widespread global revulsion at the war crimes committed against Ukraine by Russian forces.

“At the request of Ukraine, our petition proposes that the ICC sets up a special tribunal to probe the crime of aggression by Putin and his associates.

“Doing so will show that the international community is prepared to do whatever it takes to hold him to account for his actions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal