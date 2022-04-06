Housebuilders Barratt and Redrow face bumper bills over cladding works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Housebuilders Barratt and Redrow face bumper bills over cladding works

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 4:15 pm
Housebuilders have reported significant costs to complete fire safety improvement works after signing a Government pledge (Peter Byrne/PA)
Housing giants Redrow and Barratt are facing hefty bills after pledging to carry out more fire safety works in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy.

FTSE 100 firm Barratt became the latest firm to promise improvements to the Government on Wednesday afternoon.

Barratt said its improvement works are expected to cost the business between £350 million and £400 million.

It came hours after Redrow set aside a further £164 million after vowing to carry out more fire safety works, taking the total costs of its safety provisions to £200 million.

They have become the latest firms to sign up to the Government’s new Building Safety Pledge, which commits developers to new guidelines for work on potentially unsafe cladding on buildings between 36ft (11m) and 59ft (18m) high.

Competitor MJ Gleeson also told shareholders on Wednesday that it has signed the pledge and is undertaking assessments on 15 buildings it helped to develop which are more than 36ft (11m) tall.

The company said it plans to complete the assessments by the end of June but did not highlight any cost impact.

It comes after fellow housebuilders Crest Nicholson and Taylor Wimpey also revealed increasing bills on Tuesday.

Barratt said it intends to recover some funds from other firms involved in the development process “who may have a responsibility to share the costs of remedial works” but stressed this process was uncertain.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt, said: “We have always been clear that we do not believe leaseholders should pay for remediation of their homes and are committed to helping affected leaseholders living in the buildings we developed.

“Through constructive engagement between industry and Government, a proportionate and sensible approach has been found and we look forward to completing the remediation process as quickly as possible.”

Redrow said it was largely involved in the development of high-rise apartments between 2000 and 2010 and primarily outsourced the design and constriction of those sites to contractors.

It said in a statement: “As reported in our interim results, we believe the housebuilding industry should play its part in resolving the issue of legacy fire safety in high-rise buildings and that the financial burden should not be borne by leaseholders.

“We will work with leaseholders to remediate their buildings and, where possible, pursue recoveries from main contractors, warranty providers and other third parties.

“As these recoveries are not certain, they have not been recognised in estimating the provision.

“These remediation works are expected to take a number of years to complete.”

MJ Gleeson chief executive James Thompson said: “Leaseholders should not have to pay for any costs associated with life-critical fire safety issues and I support the Government’s efforts to engage the wider industry in remediating buildings made unsafe by life-critical fire safety issues.

“The housebuilding sector has responded positively to this initiative and is playing a proactive role and at significant cost.

“We will continue to work constructively with DLUHC (Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities) and the wider sector to ensure that this issue is resolved expeditiously.”

