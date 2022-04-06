Pandemic had detrimental effect on experience of giving birth, report finds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A report has highlighted the detrimental impact coronavirus restrictions had on the experiences of women giving birth.

The study, by Public Health Scotland, detailed the toll on mental health for expectant parents and those providing maternity services during the process, with the requirement for women to attend services alone highlighted as being a particularly negative experience.

Some reported consequences that have lasted beyond the experience of giving birth.

It also showed how medical staff “navigated a highly stressful everyday environment”, in which they found themselves “balancing the various sources of anxiety and concern arising from both their own personal lives and work”.

The study shows the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on pregnancy services (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Public Health Scotland spoke to women who received maternity care and staff delivering maternity services in Scotland from June 2020 to June 2021.

Of the 2,588 women who took part in the survey, 305 were pregnant, while 2,281 had given birth.

Some 445 maternity staff submitted a survey response from eight professional groups.

Due to restrictions introduced at the onset of the pandemic, birthing partners were often unable to be present at services such as antenatal appointments, scans, labour/birth services and postnatal wards.

The prospect of attending appointments alone was particularly problematic for those who had previous experiences of miscarriage (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Some women could only have their partner or trusted other accompany them during active labour and birth, and were not able to have them there during early labour.

The fear of not being able to be admitted with a partner meant some women chose to stay at home for longer upon the onset of labour to avoid having to be admitted on their own, with some 29% reporting having felt they stayed at home longer than they should have as a result.

However, more than three quarters (78%) of women who responded to the survey said they ended up having the birth partner they wanted with them during labour and/or birth.

Fears associated with the lack of a present partner meant an increased need for emotional support – but of the 323 to whom the study’s question was relevant, 70% said they found it difficult to be seen by a mental health specialist as part of their care.

Post-birth care was cited as being excellent or good for most women who responded (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The prospect of attending appointments alone was particularly problematic for those who had previous experiences of miscarriage, with many fearing the possibility of having to receive bad news during scan appointments and then manage the situation on their own.

Most women (89%) reported attending antenatal appointments alone, with 67% reporting feeling uncomfortable with this.

Some 73% of the women asked said they felt they should have been able to have a supportive person with them more often in the postnatal ward, which emerged as one of the main issues driving negative experiences in that aspect.

Many noted that the restrictions on the attendance of partners at this stage had felt “excessively restrictive” and said the rules had been difficult to understand in light of the wider guidance on Covid being issued.

Half (50%) of women who experienced a routine antenatal hospital appointment felt their mental or emotional needs were not met.

Remote appointments were offered to women due to the restrictions, with 75% of women having at least one antenatal appointment by telephone and 15% by video.

The lack of development of relationships between expectant parents and maternal staff was cited as a common problem when it came to the use of virtual appointments, with 40% of women who experienced telephone appointments feeling that it stopped them from building a good relationship with their midwife or doctor.

Among staff, three in four respondents felt the use of video and telephone appointments meant they had less opportunity to assess women’s mental health and emotional wellbeing, and hindered the ability to assess for signs of abuse.

However, care during labour and after the birth was reported as being well-received by the vast majority of women who responded to the survey, with 86% rating their care during labour as excellent or good and 76% rating care after birth as excellent or good.

For maternity staff, increased workload arose as a major theme from both interviews and survey responses.

Staff addressed safety concerns for themselves and the women, and highlighted ongoing changes in service organisation as well as in their usual roles. Such changes were cited as sources of stress for those involved.

A quarter of staff reported working in a different role at some point during the pandemic, of whom 53% felt able to deliver the role expected of them. Some 33% did not feel able to do this.

The virtual delivery of care led to reduced job satisfaction for more than half of staff who responded to the survey.

However, most staff who delivered such care remotely felt this should remain as an option in the future, as it saved a hospital visit for women who may not have necessarily needed a face-to-face appointment.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson and leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “This report makes clear that the decision to prevent women from being able to involve their partners at key moments of maternity care was a tremendously tough one for many to take.”